Risk Assets Get a Breather From Global Stimulus Plans: EM Review

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks are heading for the best week in four years, while currencies rally as stimulus measures from policy makers and government give risk assets a reprieve following their battering from the spreading coronavirus. The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending March 27.

Highlights:

Federal Reserve unveiled a sweeping series of measures as it raced to contain the economic and market fallout from the coronavirus. The central bank said it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels and help ensure markets function properlyFed earlier this week offered to directly finance U.S. companies, jumping ahead of Congress, which is still arguing over similar assistanceChairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will maintain its muscular efforts to support the flow of credit in the economy as Americans hunker down from the coronavirusTrump administration struck a deal with Senate Democrats and Republicans on a rescue package that tees up more than $2 trillion in spending and tax breaks to bolster the economy and fund a nationwide effort to stem the coronavirusU.S. Senate approved a $2 trillion rescue plan to respond to the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus, putting pressure on the Democratic-led House to pass the bill quickly and send it to President Trump for his signatureSouth Korea doubled its emergency funds to around 100 trillion won ($83 billion) in an attempt to protect businesses and financial markets from the pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on the global economy. India announced a 1.7 trillion rupee ($23 billion) spending plan. Singapore revealed a second stimulus package of S$48 billion ($34 billion)Reserve Bank of India cut rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in an unscheduled move, joining central banks around the world in scaling up stimulusPresident Trump said the U.S. economy can’t remain stalled for too long to fight the coronavirus, declaring the country “was not built to be shut down”Trump said he’ll stop using the term “Chinese virus,” a sign U.S. and China want to deescalate their blame game over the pandemic, though his top diplomat kept up accusations that Beijing is waging a misinformation campaign about its originChina’s Hubei province said it will allow transportation to resume for the city of Wuhan on April 8, effectively lifting a quarantine over the city where the coronavirus first emerged last DecemberSouth African bonds soared, with the yield on the most-traded government securities falling by the most in 19 years, after the central bank said it will start buying debt in the secondary market in an unprecedented intervention to boost liquidity

Lebanon will begin the process of restructuring its roughly $30 billion of Eurobonds with an investor presentation on March 27, despite the coronavirus outbreak roiling global markets

Investors in credit insurance on Lebanon are set to receive a payout after a binding ruling from a CDS committeeRussian President Vladimir Putin laid out plans to boost taxes on dividends paid to offshore entities to 15% from 2%, and ordered a 13% levy on interest from bank deposits of more than 1 million rubles ($12,900) as well as local government-bond holdingsS&P Global Ratings cut Mexico’s sovereign credit score one notch to BBB, saying shocks from the coronavirus and an oil price rout will harm the country’s economic outlookInvestors withdrew $2.94 billion from U.S.-listed emerging-market ETFs in the week ended March 20

Asia:

China’s government is talking up the prospects for a rapid economic rebound from the coronavirus, even as the global economy sees further lockdowns to curb the pandemic

As traders around the world struggle to get their hands on the dollar, liquidity in China is so plentiful that borrowing in yuan costs the least in 14 yearsAn unusual public spat between two top Chinese diplomats points to an internal split in Beijing over how to handle rising tensions with a combative U.S. presidentRead: Second Virus Shockwave Is Hitting China’s Factories AlreadyIndustrial profits dropped by 38.3% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2019. Profits at state-owned firms, private companies and foreign-invested business all dropped more than 30%.Bank of Korea pledged “unlimited” liquidity to financial institutions strained by the coronavirus in a move resembling quantitative easingSouth Korea will loosen its rule on FX liquidity coverage ratio for banks to 70% from 80% until end-May, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yongbeom saidSouth Korea has become the latest country where yields on short-term corporate debt have surged due to the coronavirusBank of Korea will provide liquidity to securities companies via repo agreements with five non-banking financial institutions, according to a BOK officialIndia suspended all domestic flights from midnight Tuesday, the final piece of a nationwide lockdown that threatens Prime Minister Modi’s attempts to revive the economyIndian lenders bid for fewer dollars than the amount that the central bank offered via a swap line even as a global scramble for the greenback intensified. The central bank accepted bids worth $650 million for its second foreign-currency swap auctionIndonesia’s central bank began holding daily repurchase and foreign-exchange swap auctions to bolster liquidity as an investor exodus from bonds and stocks pushed the currency to near a record lowBank Indonesia is seeking a dollar liquidity swap line facility from the Federal Reserve, Governor Perry Warjiyo saidIndonesia should temporarily ease a legal cap on its budget deficit to allow the government to ramp up spending to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an influential panel of lawmakersPresident Joko Widodo ordered spending cuts across the public service so that expenditure can be reallocated to fight the coronavirusIndonesia is considering issuing rupiah-denominated recovery bonds for the first time to finance incentives for private companies to counter the fallout of the coronavirus