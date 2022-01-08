Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

Emily Graffeo
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

To Bank of America strategists including Michael Hartnett, a bubble is “simultaneously popping” in assets including cryptocurrencies, palladium, long-duration technology stocks, and other historically risky areas of the market. The winding down in speculative areas comes as investors brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve to pick up the pace of policy tightening.

“The reduction in liquidity from the Fed will cause both the equity risk premium and interest rates to rise, which will continue to disproportionately impact the riskiest assets in the market including momentum-driven investments in money-losing technology stocks, meme stocks, and particularly cryptocurrencies, which have no intrinsic value,” according to Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager at Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

Here’s eight charts that show speculation draining out across various asset classes:

Ark Investment Management’s flagship Innovation ETF has fallen roughly 46% from its record high in February 2021. The hawkish signal from the Fed has hit expensively valued technology names hard, and many of those, including Tesla Inc. and Roku Inc., dominate Ark’s funds.

Speculation is also being drained from other riskier corners of the equity markets. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of unprofitable tech stocks has tumbled after a years-long run-up while an index tracking SPACs is down 35% from its highs.

“A potentially rising interest-rate environment is causing investors to re-assess the risk they are willing to take,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF research at CFRA. “Higher growth potential, yet less stable businesses are moving out of favor while investors prioritize more stable ones.”

Still, he’s not deeming any of the unwinding of these areas of the market as a bubble pop.

“I don’t like the phrase bubble because it is only obvious in hindsight” Rosenbluth added. “We’re in the middle of this trend and it might reverse course or might not.”

The Nasdaq Biotech index, which includes companies like Amgen Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc., lost 6.5% in the first week of the new year, its worst five-day stretch since mid-March of 2020. Many members of the gauge have yet to generate sales or profits and have been affected by the investor rotation from high-risk, high-reward stocks.

Meanwhile, the Invesco Solar ETF, ticker TAN, saw an outflow of more than $70 million Thursday, the biggest since March of last year. The fund, which in 2020 posted a more than 230% gain, has lost its luster in recent days, as the Fed turns more hawkish.

Cryptocurrencies haven’t been spared from the speculative wash-out. Bitcoin had fallen about 40% as of late Friday after hitting a record high of nearly $69,000 in November. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down about 35% from its November highs.

The drawdown in Bitcoin “seems to be more driven by short-term traders and investors who regard BTC as a risk asset and tend to liquidate positions to de-risk their portfolios,” according to Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading Inc. “Also, leverage in the market is not at excessive levels but had been building, which means that derivative position liquidations help to push the market lower.”

The weakness in technology and cryptocurrency is a double whammy for an exchange-traded fund that focuses on both of those industries: the Global X Fintech ETF. The fund- -- which holds both upstart technology firms including Affirm Holdings Inc. and crypto-related companies like Coinbase Global Inc. -- has dropped 30% since hitting a record in October.

Meanwhile, the Hang Sang Tech Index is down by roughly 50% from its highs in early 2021 as sweeping corporate regulations and fears of a housing bubble weigh on Chinese technology stocks.

Commodities have deflated as well. After a multi-year rise that sent palladium to a record-high in May, the metal has slid about 35%.

“What we’ve seen in the past when rates move up either through Fed rate-hike expectations being pulled forward or the 10-year moving up, it seems that tech and some of the growth models get hit more on the valuation side,” Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer and president of First American Trust in Santa Ana, California, said by phone.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 9 Assets for Protection Against Inflation

    A hedge against inflation includes assets that often outperform during inflationary times. Read how gold, real estate, and bonds are inflation hedges.

  • Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer he proposed to the White House in late 2021 appears to be no longer on the table following a breakdown between the Democratic lawmaker from West Virginia and the White House, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Manchin told reporters this week that he is no longer involved in discussions with the White House and has signaled privately that he is not interested in approving any legislation like President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Package, the newspaper said, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Palantir stock sinks 35% over last two months

    Palantir stock has been on a downward trend over the last two months. This week, shares of the software company focused on big data slid a total of about 9% on the heels of some analyst price target cuts.

  • Why It’s Time to Invest in Commodities, and How to Do It

    Commodities sit at the crossroads of some of today’s biggest investment themes—rising inflation, trouble in China, and the move toward renewable energy amid increased attention to climate change. But not all commodities will do well. Here’s which ones will, and why.

  • Rate Jitters Sink Stocks, Bonds as 2022 Dawns. What’s Different This Time.

    The Federal Reserve not only will be winding down its securities purchases but could actually begin to reduce its holdings, which would tend to drain liquidity and tighten financial conditions.

  • Fed minutes paint a picture of a central bank ready to swiftly abandon easy policy stance

    Federal Reserve officials generally agreed that interest rate hikes may be needed sooner or at a faster pace than they had earlier thought.

  • Here Are 3 Things 401(k) Millionaires Should Consider Before Retiring Early

    On FIRE: A million-dollar portfolio isn't what it used to be for a typical retirement, and accessing certain retirement funds can be tricky.

  • Proterra Stock Sank in the SPAC Selloff. Now the Electric Bus Maker Looks Like a Bargain.

    The California EV manufacturer already has sales, cash in the bank, and is the market leader of its niche with room to grow. This is a stock for a patient investor.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    It's not all that hard for most investors to figure out which stocks are apt to be big winners within the next year or so. Too many growth stocks are lifted by their compelling stories instead of by their fiscal results, but those bullish stories eventually fizzle out. A long-term winner has to have long-term staying power.

  • Mozilla hits pause on crypto donations following backlash

    The Mozilla Foundation is pausing the ability to accept donations in cryptocurrencies following a backlash from scores of people, including a founder of the Mozilla Project. "Decentralized web technology continues to be an important area for us to explore, but a lot has changed since we started accepting crypto donations," the foundation said in a tweet thread, pledging to be forthcoming about the updates of its review. The foundation started to face backlash after it invited people to donate to the American nonprofit firm via using a variety of crypto tokens, including bitcoin.

  • Why New Year’s chaos may signal a more balanced — but volatile — stock market in 2022 as investors grapple with a hawkish Fed

    Big market swings mark the first week of trading in 2022. Here's what it heralds for the rest of the year.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

    Virgin Galactic was one of the first special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stocks to hit orbit when it went public in late 2019, but the company's shares have been on mostly a downward trajectory of late. The space tourism company captured the imagination mid-year when it rocketed founder Branson into space, but a combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has the shares down 73% over the past six months. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), a separate company that transports cargo and not tourists into space, and is also launched from Branson's Virgin Group, completed its own SPAC deal and saw its shares jump as much as 20% on their first day of trading.

  • Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy

    China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. “Lockdowns in China are already causing disruptions,” economists at Nomura said in a report Friday.

  • Forget Fed Rate Hikes. How It Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • Oppenheimer Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 70% Upside (Or More)

    The holidays are behind us, the New Year is getting into full swing, and that means it’s time to figure out, if we can, just where we’re headed in 2022. Last year saw strong gains in the stock markets; the S&P 500 grew 29%, far above the 7% to 8% annual average. The big question for investors is, will the markets keep up this blistering pace? The general consensus is, it won’t – although that doesn’t mean we’re in for a bad year. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist with Oppenheimer, note

  • How to find the silver lining in downfall of cloud stocks

    Cloud computing and software-as-a-service stocks have been hit hard as investors fear higher interest rates, inflation and other headwinds will blunt tech spending in the new year, but some analysts see the pullback as a buying opportunity.

  • Dow Jones Futures: 2022 Market Rally Breaks Expectations, These Leaders Sell Off; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind

    Investors are recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more hawkish Federal Reserve, as signs that the central bank is ready to pull out the stops in its fight against inflation has shaken up markets in the first week of 2022. Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury are on track for their biggest weekly gain since September, 2019, while technology and growth stocks have tumbled and investors snapped up shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies. Yields slipped later in the year while the rally in economically sensitive shares slowed and investors returned to the big technology and growth stocks that have led markets higher for the last decade.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.