Risk of central bank hikes prompts investors to shun tech - surveys

A man points at a computer screen showing stock information in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - High-flying tech stocks, the darling of the pandemic, are the top shunned counters in the opening weeks of 2022 as investors see a flurry of rate hikes from central banks as the top risk to markets, investor surveys said on Tuesday.

A BofA survey conducted from Jan 7-13 among investors with a combined assets under management of more than $1.2 trillion showed fund managers had cut their overweight positions to their lowest levels since December 2008.

A separate monthly survey conducted by Deutsche Bank pointed out that an overwhelming majority of respondents believed U.S. technology shares are in a bubble territory as investors remained more bearish on hawkish policy moves and higher yields.

"Higher-than-expected inflation continued to be the predominant driver of those bearish fears, but its counterpart, a more aggressive Fed, drew much more concern from respondents this month," Deutsche Bank strategists said in a monthly note.

In response to likely more central bank rate hikes this year, investors have ramped up their positions in equities, particularly in Europe, cyclical banks, commodities and industrials - sectors perceived to benefit from higher rates.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Major U.S. airlines warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis in less than 36 hours, when AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy new 5G service. The airlines warned the new C-Band 5G service set to begin on Wednesday could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and cause "chaos" for U.S. flights. "Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others in a letter first reported by Reuters.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 5 Stocks Offering Exposure to the Promising Semiconductor Industry

    The Analog/Mixed Signal Semiconductor industry is one of the most attractive segments of the market where secular growth drivers are huge and deep. ADI, MCHP, MPWR, NXPI and ON are looking good now.