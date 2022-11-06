Risk Currencies Retreat as China Vows to Stick With Covid Zero

Matthew Burgess and Michael G. Wilson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Risk currencies slumped early Monday -- paring strong gains seen Friday -- after Chinese authorities vowed to stick to their strict Covid-Zero stance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Australian dollar dropped over 1% while the New Zealand dollar fell as much as 1.4% after short-term investors liquidated long positions, according to an Asia-based currency trader. China’s offshore yuan slipped 0.8% while the greenback climbed as traders sought haven assets.

“It tells us how sensitive the market is to the end of China’s zero-Covid policy,” said Jason Wong, a currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand. “Some in the market will take the view, where there’s smoke there’s fire, and want to believe that China will ultimately relent and it is likely to be a gradual process.”

The decline comes after risk currencies surged on Friday -- with the Aussie climbing the most in 11 years -- amid hopes that China was on the brink of easing its pandemic rules. That was dashed at the weekend when health authorities vowed to “unswervingly” stick to the plan.

An unverified social media post last week, and a report authorities were working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, boosted investor hopes that China’s pandemic policy may soon be loosened.

Read More: China Markets Set for More Volatility as Covid-Zero Policy Stays

(Updates currency moves in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Positioning for pivot made in China

    What the Fed taketh away, China could be about to giveth back. Speculation is mounting that China may make substantial changes to its zero-COVID policy soon and begin opening the economy back up. The strong close on Wall Street Friday should also help, but that rally may be vulnerable - the Fed is not pivoting any time soon, implied terminal rates are now above 5%, the yield curve inversion is relentless, and an earnings slowdown next year is highly likely.

  • SoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings

    SoftBank Group Corp is expected to face further weakness in tech stocks when it reports second-quarter earnings on Friday, after two brutal quarters that have shaken Masayoshi Son's tech conglomerate. The Vision Fund investing arm booked $50 billion in losses in the six months to end-June as valuations slid. Founder and Chief Executive Son has moved to cut headcount and refocus the second fund on managing its existing portfolio.

  • Sky-High Electricity Is Biden’s New Pain Point Before Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- For months now, high gasoline prices have been arguably the most visible political pain point for President Joe Biden. In most towns, they can be seen every few blocks on signs at filling stations. It’s the fundamental commodity Americans need to go to work, buy groceries and get around.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyUkra

  • Nicaragua ruling party seeks to expand hold in local votes

    After an electoral campaign without rallies, demonstrations or even real opposition, municipal elections opened Sunday in Nicaragua, where the governing party hoped to gain near-total control of local governments. President Daniel Ortega's party already controls all three branches of the federal government and 141 of Nicaragua’s 153 municipalities, and much like Ortega's 2021 reelection, the new vote was preceded by arrests and crackdowns on opponents. The U.N. office on human rights wrote on Twitter that it was “concerned” about the “arbitrary arrests,” and said “we call on the government to guarantee the political and civic rights of the Nicaraguan people and stop the repression.”

  • Voting Lawsuits From Illinois to Arizona Soar Ahead of Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans are headed to the ballot box amid a surge of partisan election lawsuits in another sign of growing US polarization around the franchise.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: Warnings of War Fatigue; Key Dam Strike ClaimWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionEven before Tuesday’s

  • Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

    Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en route home from Bahrain if he might visit the country, which he had been considering earlier this year but had to postpone. Francis didn’t respond directly but said he was greatly “pained” by the country’s descent into chaos and begged for prayers and for the international community to help Lebanon.

  • Facebook parent Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week - WSJ

    Meta declined to comment on the WSJ report. Facebook parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year. The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation.

  • Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

    A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously. Local authorities said earlier Sunday that 26 of the 43 people on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital.

  • Fossil Fuels Are the Critical Issue

    Readers weigh in on the midterm elections, investing in China, the prospects for small-cap stocks, central bank digital currencies, and Meta Platform’s ownership structure

  • Powerball jackpot still up for grabs. Here's what to do if you win

    The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Here's what to do if you win.

  • Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

    A serendipitous scientific discovery by researchers at the National University of Singapore could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas

  • Westpac Profit Meets Estimates on Rising Rates, Cost Cutting

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s profit came in line with analyst estimates as rising interest rates and further cost reductions supported profitability.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCash earnings dipped

  • Ex-flight attendant: Airlines lose children more than you'd think — but I help families in these dark moments

    Children traveling alone become a second priority when airlines face disruption, Shelly-Ann Cawley, a former flight attendant, said.

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

    Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

  • Promise of a job, duped into the sex trade. How Asian women fall into trap of trafficking

    The lure of a trafficker: "There are many jobs. We will help you get a job. You can help your family." A bait-and-switch follows.

  • 10 Best Freight Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best freight stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to 5 Best Freight Stocks to Buy Now. The transportation industry creates value by moving goods and people and comprises multiple components such […]

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Aortic stenosis initiative to improve quality of care extended for 3 years

    DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2022 — The American Heart Association®, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announces its Target: Aortic Stenosis™ initiative has been extended for three years, thanks to generous...