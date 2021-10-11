Risk of dangerous blood clots linked to moderate COVID-19; high-dose blood thinner can prevent clots

The outbreak of the coronavirus dIsease (COVID-19) in La Paz
Nancy Lapid
·2 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Dangerous blood clots can occur in moderate COVID-19

A European study has found an elevated risk of a life-threatening blood clot called venous thromboembolism (VTE) in COVID-19 patients who were not critically ill. The blood clot risk had previously been associated with severe COVID-19. The researchers tracked 2,292 patients who came to hospital emergency rooms with mild or moderate COVID-19 but without VTE. Four weeks later, VTE had developed in roughly 1 of every 200 mildly ill patients who had not been hospitalized and nearly 5 of every 200 moderately ill patients overall, the researchers reported on Friday in Thrombosis Research https://bit.ly/3v4YHUO. They conclude that doctors caring for mildly and moderately ill COVID-19 patients need to be aware of these risks, "especially in patients with moderate COVID-19 requiring hospitalization."

High-dose blood thinners prevent clots in moderate COVID-19

In hospitalized, moderately ill COVID-19 patients who have high levels of the d-dimer protein in their blood - indicating a higher-than-average risk for dangerous blood clots - treatment with high doses of the blood thinner low-molecular weight heparin (LMWH) significantly reduced the odds of clot formation and death, according to data from a clinical trial. The incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) or death was 28.7% in the high-dose group, compared to 41.9% in patients getting a standard dose. After accounting for patients' various risk factors, that was a 32% reduction in risk with high-dose heparin, the researchers said on Monday in a report published in JAMA Internal Medicine https://bit.ly/3lsXPWB. The researchers said they launched the trial "because we saw patients getting blood clots and dying in front of us while on standard doses of preventative heparin," said study leader Dr. Alex Spyropoulos of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York. "We were able to prove ... that d-dimer levels more than four times the upper limit of normal are able to predict a very high-risk group of hospitalized COVID-19 patients - and giving therapeutic doses of heparin in these patients works," Spyropoulos said. "This is practice changing now."

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Megan Brooks; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need to Know About the “COVID Pill” That Merck May Soon Release

    Pfizer and Merck are working on developing a twice-daily COVID pill to treat Coronavirus. Doctors discuss everything you need to know about the pill.

  • Patriots LB Matthew Judon ‘juiced up’ following resilient win over Texans

    Matthew Judon is glad to be 3-2 after a tough win against the Texans.

  • 'Treat us better': Nurses flee hospital jobs because working conditions aren't safe

    Nurses are unwilling to risk their licenses or their patients’ lives by working in unsafe conditions.

  • The Latest: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

    The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.” The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

  • In the Great Resignation worker shortage, US towns pay bonuses to get you to move

    Spots around the U.S. pay big to draw more workers

  • New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers

    New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced it to abandon its long-standing strategy of eliminating the new coronavirus amid persistent infections and is looking to live with the virus through higher vaccinations. "New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the COVID-19 pandemic so far," Ardern told reporters in Wellington. Ardern, however, said "there is a clear path forward" in the next few months to live with fewer curbs and more freedoms once the country reaches a higher level of vaccinations.

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party. Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported. North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, and heavy rains and floods have also taken a toll.

  • WHO advises additional COVID shot for immunocompromised people

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Monday recommended that immunocompromised people be given an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine, due to their higher risk of breakthrough infections after standard immunisation. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation said the additional dose should be offered "as part of an extended primary series since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease". WHO vaccine director Kate O'Brien, referring to people with lower immunity due to other conditions, told a news briefing: "The recommendation is for a third vaccination, an additional vaccination in the primary series and again that is based on the evidence showing that the immunogenicity and evidence on breakthrough infections is highly disproportionately represented by those people."

  • Former Miami judge arrested after cops say he pulled gun on a neighbor in Coral Gables

    Former Miami-Dade judge Miguel “Mike” Mirabal, who resigned earlier this year under the cloud of misconduct allegations, has been arrested on allegations he pointed a gun at a neighbor in his Coral Gables apartment complex.

  • Eastlake man's kidney transplant put on hold due to Cleveland Clinic's new vaccination policy

    After more than a year of pain, tests, and finally a match, an Eastlake man is just days away from getting a new kidney. But all of that is up in the air now thanks to the Cleveland Clinic’s new policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for organ transplant recipients and donors.

  • AstraZeneca antibody cocktail study shows success treating COVID-19

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19, which has proven to work as a preventative shot in the non-infected, was also shown to save lives and prevent severe disease when given as treatment within a week of first symptoms. The drug, a combination of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 or death by 50% in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday. The risk reduction was even better in patients who started therapy within just five days of initial symptoms, but AstraZeneca joins an already crowded field of medicines that were shown to prevent deterioration in patients with mild disease when given soon after diagnosis.

  • Number of children crossing Darien Gap hits record high

    The number of minors who risked their lives to cross the Darien Gap, the inhospitable stretch of land that separates Colombia and Panama, reached a record high between January and September, UNICEF revealed Monday. The U.N. children's agency said 19,000 minors faced the rigors of the jungle during that period. At least one in five of the migrants who walked the area, which is filled with wild animals and dotted with criminals, are children, of which half were under the age of 5.

  • ‘This is absolutely not OK’: Racism in Kansas City area schools prompts town hall

    About 50 people, including community activists, parents and students, showed up to the event.

  • Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill that reduces symptoms

    Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

  • Brady's 5 TD passes to pace Bucs' 45-17 rout of Dolphins

    Antonio Brown is 33 years old and no longer the top playmaker on his team. With Tom Brady's help on and off the field, though, the oft-troubled receiver is making the most of an opportunity to revive his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, while Brown showed no signs of slowing down as a playmaker, becoming the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions as the defending Super Bowl champions rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Taking issue with conservative columnist. Revisiting 2020 election.

    Letter: “Letter writers keep complaining about all the liberal columnists carried in the Herald-Leader’s Opinion section. I must be receiving an incorrect copy because I keep reading articles by conservatives ...”

  • Drugmakers seek FDA emergency authorization for molnupiravir, antiviral pill to treat COVID-19: Latest updates

    Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Monday they've requested emergency use authorization to the FDA for molnupiravir. COVID updates.

  • Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly resigns on the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly calls for his ouster

    Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly resigned Saturday, more than a year after he reportedly first learned about the wide-ranging sexual abuse allegations among lifeguards that would come to dominate the city agency. In a text to the Tribune, Kelly forwarded a resignation letter he sent to Park District Board president Avis LaVelle on Saturday that said his departure was “effective immediately.” ...

  • Some Blue Origin employees say Jeff Bezos' space company has an 'authoritarian bro culture' that demoralized workers, a new report says

    The Washington Post reported that Blue Origin executives, including CEO Bob Smith and Bezos, were repeatedly warned the workplace had become "toxic."

  • California will require toy sellers to provide a non-gendered section in their stores under a new law

    The first-in-the-nation rule applies to retailers with 500 or more workers in the state, and goes into effect in 2024.