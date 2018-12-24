Risk Factors To Consider Before Investing In Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139)

Improving credit quality as a result of post-GFC recovery has led to a strong environment for growth in the banking sector. Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139) is a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of HK$20b. Its profit and value are directly impacted by its borrowers’ ability to pay which is driven by the level of economic growth. This is because growth determines the stability of a borrower’s salary as well as the level of interest rates. Risk associated with repayment is measured by bad debt which is written off as an expense, impacting Bank of Gansu’s bottom line. Today I will take you through some bad debt and liability measures to analyse the level of risky assets held by the bank. Looking through a risk-lens is a useful way to assess the attractiveness of Bank of Gansu’s a stock investment.

How Good Is Bank of Gansu At Forecasting Its Risks?

Bank of Gansu’s ability to forecast and provision for its bad loans indicates it has a good understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provisions for more than 100% of the bad debt it actually writes off, then it is considered to be relatively prudent and accurate in its bad debt provisioning. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 194.13%, the bank has cautiously over-provisioned by 94.13%, which illustrates a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.

What Is An Appropriate Level Of Risk?

Bank of Gansu is considered to be in a good financial shape if it does not engage in overly risky lending practices. So what constitutes as overly risky? Typically, loans that are “bad” and cannot be recuperated by the bank should comprise less than 3% of its total loans. Bad debt is written off when loans are not repaid. This is classified as an expense which directly impacts Bank of Gansu’s bottom line. With a ratio of 1.74%, the bank faces an appropriate level of bad loan, indicating prudent management and an industry-average risk of default.

Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?

Bank of Gansu makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. As a rule, a bank is considered less risky if it holds a higher level of deposits. Since Bank of Gansu’s total deposit to total liabilities is within the sensible margin at 79% compared to other banks’ level of 50%, it shows a prudent level of the bank’s safer form of borrowing and an appropriate level of risk.