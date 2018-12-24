Risk Factors To Consider Before Investing In Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139)

Improving credit quality as a result of post-GFC recovery has led to a strong environment for growth in the banking sector. Bank of Gansu Co., Ltd. (HKG:2139) is a small-cap bank with a market capitalisation of HK$20b. Its profit and value are directly impacted by its borrowers’ ability to pay which is driven by the level of economic growth. This is because growth determines the stability of a borrower’s salary as well as the level of interest rates. Risk associated with repayment is measured by bad debt which is written off as an expense, impacting Bank of Gansu’s bottom line. Today I will take you through some bad debt and liability measures to analyse the level of risky assets held by the bank. Looking through a risk-lens is a useful way to assess the attractiveness of Bank of Gansu’s a stock investment.
Check out our latest analysis for Bank of Gansu
How Good Is Bank of Gansu At Forecasting Its Risks?
Bank of Gansu’s ability to forecast and provision for its bad loans indicates it has a good understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If the bank provisions for more than 100% of the bad debt it actually writes off, then it is considered to be relatively prudent and accurate in its bad debt provisioning. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 194.13%, the bank has cautiously over-provisioned by 94.13%, which illustrates a safe and prudent forecasting methodology, and its ability to anticipate the factors contributing to its bad loan levels.
What Is An Appropriate Level Of Risk?
Bank of Gansu is considered to be in a good financial shape if it does not engage in overly risky lending practices. So what constitutes as overly risky? Typically, loans that are “bad” and cannot be recuperated by the bank should comprise less than 3% of its total loans. Bad debt is written off when loans are not repaid. This is classified as an expense which directly impacts Bank of Gansu’s bottom line. With a ratio of 1.74%, the bank faces an appropriate level of bad loan, indicating prudent management and an industry-average risk of default.
Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?
Bank of Gansu makes money by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Deposits from customers tend to bear the lowest risk given the relatively stable amount available and interest rate. As a rule, a bank is considered less risky if it holds a higher level of deposits. Since Bank of Gansu’s total deposit to total liabilities is within the sensible margin at 79% compared to other banks’ level of 50%, it shows a prudent level of the bank’s safer form of borrowing and an appropriate level of risk.
Next Steps:
The recent acquisition is expected to bring more opportunities for 2139, which in turn should lead to stronger growth. I would stay up-to-date on how this decision will affect the future of the business in terms of earnings growth and financial health. Below, I’ve listed three fundamental areas on Simply Wall St’s dashboard for a quick visualization on current trends for 2139. I’ve also used this site as a source of data for my article.
- Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2139’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2139’s outlook.
- Valuation: What is 2139 worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2139 is currently mispriced by the market.
- Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.