Any risk fades in comparison to letting Putin win this war – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system and stressed that Russia must be prevented from winning in Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with Welt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO chief particularly praised Berlin's recent commitment to new arms deliveries: "I welcome Germany's announcement that it will provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system," Stoltenberg said.

"I understand the concern that our support for Ukraine carries the risk of escalation, but that risk pales compared to allowing Putin to win this war. Should Putin win the war in Ukraine, he will most likely resort to violence again," the secretary general stressed.

"We may expect more Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. Air defence is crucial to saving lives in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

As the debate over whether Berlin should supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles gains momentum in Germany, Stoltenberg expressed his praise for Berlin.

"The supply of arms is a national matter. I welcome Germany's strong support for Ukraine," he said.

The NATO chief also commented on Moscow's threats of potential use of tactical nuclear weapons. "Russia's nuclear rhetoric is completely irresponsible, but the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons remains low," Stoltenberg said.

The official believes that Moscow is aware that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged. "Of course, we continue to monitor Russia's activities with the utmost care. NATO is a nuclear alliance, and nuclear deterrence has been working for 75 years," he said.

Background:

On 5 October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained that Germany has not yet made a decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, as it is trying to prevent an "escalation" of the war.

As Bild previously reported, Scholz is concerned that Berlin will have to provide geodata on Russian targets to enable Ukraine to employ Taurus missiles. Therefore, the chancellor argues, Germany will be forced to take a more active role in the war.

