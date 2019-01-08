Risk of no-deal Brexit remains: German foreign minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain could crash out of the European Union without a deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, urging British lawmakers to back an agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May sealed with the bloc last year.
"Even a no-deal scenario is still an option -- despite the serious damage that this would cause on both sides," Maas said in a speech at Ireland's annual ambassadors' conference.
He added that the EU would not accept a hard border separating EU-member Ireland from the British province of Northern Ireland.
