Are You At Risk of Not Getting Your Fill Pension Payment?

1
Ben Geier, CEPF®
·4 min read
SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?
SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?

Though pensions are far from the biggest part of the American retirement system — self-funded workplace plans like 401(k) and 403(b) plans make up the majority, with individual retirement plans also popular — there are still plenty of people who rely on their pensions to live in retirement. Most of them work in the public sector, though some bigger legacy firms in the private sector still have pensions as well.

Public pensions could be in line to see a major decline this year, though — the biggest since the financial crisis hit in 2008. This is a serious issue for workers who are relying on their pension payments to fund their retirement plans.

For more help with retirement planning, including figuring out how a troubled pension may impact your need to save, consider working with a financial advisor.

Pension Basics

A pension is a type of retirement plan known as a defined benefit plan. This means that you receive a payment in retirement based on your years of service at a company and the amount of money you earned while there. This is in contract to a defined contribution plan, where you choose how much money to put into your plan and then take that money in retirement. The most common types of DC plans are 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

In a pension plan, the company puts money aside for an employee who is eligible for a pension and invests it to grow over time. When retirement comes, employees often have a choice of either taking a lump sum — which they can then invest as they choose — or regular payments for the rest of their life in the form of an annuity. Some pension plans also cover a person’s family after the worker’s death.

Pension plans were much more popular in the 20th century, but have largely fallen out of favor as 401(k) plans gained popularity. DC plans are much less of a burden on companies. Public employees such as teachers, police officers, firefighters and government employees, though, still generally have access to a pension plan.

What’s Going on With Public Pensions?

SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?
SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?

The money that a company sets aside for pensions doesn’t just sit there; it’s invested in the stock market to grow and allow for all the payments required down the road. With the economy not doing well and the stock market down significantly this year, that spells trouble for public pensions.

According to reporting from MarketWatch, the aggregate funded ratio could fall from 84.8% to 77.9% this year. That means that previously, 84.8% of pension obligations were currently able to be met, while by the end of this year it will have fallen to 77.9%. Generally, a healthy pension is one that is funded at least 80%. Unfunded liabilities were less than $1 trillion before 2022, but by the end of the year that number may rise to $1.4 trillion.

This isn’t an entirely new phenomenon, though. Only 17 states had a pension system funded between 90% and 100% in 2021. Projections say that could fall to just seven states in 2022.

Much of this comes down to market returns. In 2021, the average market return for pension plans was 25.3%. In 2022 the average market return could actually be negative 10.4%, meaning plans are losing 10% of their value on average.

Inflation, of course, is also a major issue for pensioners. With a defined benefit plan, your benefit is based on a formula involving how long you worked and what your salary was while working. If inflation continues to go up as it has recently, that money will be worth significantly less in retirement. This, of course, impacts all retirees, but while 401(k) savers can in theory adjust their savings and investment strategies to create more money for retirement, pensioners cannot.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?
SmartAsset: Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment?

Pensions are a mostly outdated method of funding retirement for workers, but for those that still have them — mostly public employees — they are vital. An already shaky system, though, has taken a major hit thanks to the market downturn and economic volatility of the past year. Pensions will likely have a negative market return on aggregate this year, and the number of plans that are close to fully funded is expected to fall.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • For help planning your retirement, consider working with a financial advisor. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • If, like most people, you don’t have a pension, find another away to plan your retirement. If you have access to a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k), make sure you use it — and take advantage of any employer match that is available.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/insta_photos, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages, ©iStock.com/FG Trade

The post Is Your Pension Not Going to Make Its Full Payment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • When Not to Take a Roth In-Plan Conversion

    With home values on the rise, many homeowners are tempted to access their equity for low-cost borrowing. Instead of refinancing or selling your home, you can use a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to borrow money as you need … Continue reading → The post What Are the Closing Costs for a HELOC? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • How to Invest if You're Not Rich

    Investing is an important part of any financial plan. Trading stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other securities can help you to build wealth over time. And, typically, the sooner you begin investing, the better. The good news is that you … Continue reading → The post How to Invest With Little Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Getting a New Job? Don't Forgot to Take That Retirement Fund with You

    The IRS established the 401(k) as a tax-advantaged plan for employees, rather than the self-employed. This works fine most of the time, but in an era when people change jobs far more often than they used to it also has … Continue reading → The post Cashing Out a 401(k) After Leaving a Job appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Common Steps to Boost Your Retirement Savings

    T. Rowe Price has identified two types of retirees and launched a retirement tool to serve their financial needs. The global investment management firm divides retirees into two categories: savers and spenders. Let’s break down how they are defined, which … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Has Identified Two Types of Retirees. Which Type Are You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard Says This is the Best Robo-Advisor

    Since the first robo-advisors launched in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, automated financial advice has grown to a $440 billion industry. These automated online platforms use computer algorithms instead of human advisors to build and manage investment portfolios … Continue reading → The post Looking for a Robo-Advisor? New Study Says Vanguard Is Your Best Option appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMD, Samsung Demand Woes Spoil Rally in Semiconductor Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A sizzling rally in global semiconductor stocks this week is starting to look illusory as a slew of disappointing earnings from major chipmakers pointed to a likely protracted downturn for the sector. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says

  • Do You Have Too Many Stocks In Your Portfolio? How to Tell

    For most household investors, your portfolio is generally a mix of three main asset classes: stocks, bonds and banking products. By banking products, we mean anything ranging from a savings account to a certificate of deposit that you hold with … Continue reading → The post How Many Stocks Should You Hold In a Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aiming to Sell Your House and Buy a Retirement Home? Here Are 3 Options

    Housing wealth is a major financial asset for homeowners heading into retirement, but if you're planning to cash in by selling a larger home to downsize in retirement you may need to think again. Rising interest rates and declining home values amid … Continue reading → The post Aiming to Sell Your House and Buy a Retirement Home? Here Are 3 Options appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • How Carbyne Closed an Oversubscribed Series C in the Middle of Financial Market Turmoil

    By Rahul Sheth, CFO, Carbyne

  • Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'

    Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'

  • Bitcoin Prices Fall Below $20,000 as Cryptos React Poorly to Jobs Report

    With the U.S. jobs report Friday, Bitcoin risks a move downward and a test of support around the key $20,000 area.

  • Reducing the Pain From Required Retirement Withdrawals This Year

    Strategies can help taxpayers soften the impact of this year’s required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, financial advisers say.

  • ‘Could this be an indication they’re scamming us?’ Our financial adviser requested copies of our passport and licenses. Should we be wary?

    Question: My partner and I have engaged the services of a financial planner. Is this a standard part of setting up a financial plan? What personal information do planners typically ask for, and could this be an indication they’re scamming us?

  • U.S. gains 263,000 jobs in September, above expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brad Smith break down September jobs report data.

  • With Massive Inflation, How Much Do You Need Saved If You Want To Retire Now?

    Let's say you would like to retire right now. How much would you need to have in savings? In a GOBankingRates poll surveying 997 Americans about retirement savings, only 15% of respondents said they...

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • New California law bans plastic produce bags

    A new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will ban plastic produce pre-checkout bags. This is inspired the 72 percent drop in grocery bag litter following the banning of single-use plastic grocery bags.

  • Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

    Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security...