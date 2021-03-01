‘At risk’ people under 65 can now get vaccines at pharmacies, doctor offices in Florida

Michelle Marchante
Anyone under 65 with a medical condition that makes them “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can now get the vaccine in Florida through doctor offices and pharmacies.

The change is part of a new executive order Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued late Friday. Previously, only hospitals were allowed to vaccinate people under 65 who were deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID.

Now, anyone under 65 “determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable” to the disease can get a shot at a doctor’s office or at a pharmacy like Publix or Navarro. You can also still get vaccinated at a hospital.

At-risk people under 65 still can’t get vaccinated at county and state-run sites.

The change comes several weeks after DeSantis said that he didn’t want retailers having to “referee” vaccine appointments for younger people with a preexisting health condition.

Besides proof of Florida residency, the state has not given any guidance yet on what proof at risk individuals under 65 will need to show at their appointment. The state has also not said which medical conditions should be considered “extremely vulnerable.”

Pfizer-BioNTech is recommended for people 16 and older. Moderna’s is for 18 and older.

Where can at risk under 65 get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida?

Broward Health expanded its criteria Friday to include at risk individuals 18 and older, though it quickly ran out of slots and has not said when new appointments will become available.

Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, began offering vaccines early last week to people 55 to 64 who have a doctor’s note stating that they are being treated for one of 13 medical conditions.

What about pharmacies?

On Monday, Publix opened vaccination appointments for at risk individuals, healthcare workers with direct patient contact and seniors 65 and older. To check for available slots, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

As of early Monday, Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies have not updated their vaccine eligibility guidelines to match the executive order.

It’s unclear if Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys supermarket have updated their guidelines. Their websites refer people to the Florida Department of Health’s website for eligibility requirements.

This article will be updated.

