At risk of slipping behind, Katie Porter lashes out in final Senate debate

Hours after newly released polling suggests a Republican is closer than once thought to making it to the November General Election in California’s U.S. Senate race, the two leading Democratic candidates spent the debate Tuesday night trading barbs and oblique accusations, but with each other.

The top four candidates in the closely watched race, Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, and Republican former baseball player Steve Garvey, are in the final campaign stretch as early voting is already underway and the March 5 primary draws near.

Unlike in the previous two debates, Schiff and Porter let their frustrations with one another fly, often instigated by Porter. While answering a question about climate change and renewable energy, Porter swiveled toward her Democratic colleague and race rival to reiterate her campaign’s central platform condemning corporate interest money in politics.

“I’m different than Representative Schiff,” she said. “He's taken corporate PAC checks from BP, from Sempra, from SoCal Gas, these are household names. They are polluters, so people can count on me to do Washington differently and deliver the climate change that we have been waiting for.”

Schiff fired back accusing Porter of not being “fully clear about her own record” of accepting funds from what he called “the oil industry” and “Wall Street bankers.”

“The problem with purity tests, as representative Porter would like to establish, is invariably the people establishing them don't meet them,” he said.

The third and final debate in the primary race Tuesday came on the heels of new polling by Emerson College placing Garvey at a 6-point advantage over Porter, possibly upsetting what has been a weeks-long tug-of-war between the two for second place behind Schiff. Notably, the poll put Garvey in a firm second place, the first to do so this year following surveys from UC Berkeley and USC showing a closer tussle between Garvey and Porter for second place.

“Candidate support varies by age group,” Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball said in a press release. “Schiff’s support is highest among voters in their 60s, at 45%, and those over 70, with 39%, whereas Porter’s strength is among young voters, where she holds 23%. Notably, this group has the highest share of undecided voters at 28%. Garvey’s strength is also with older voters, with 33% support among voters over 70.”

The top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation will advance to the general election in November.

Schiff and Porter let loose in back-and-forth

Porter, once holding second-place standing in late-2023 polling, has in recent weeks turned her attention to Schiff. The congresswoman protested pro-Schiff campaign ads she says deliberately spotlight Garvey’s candidacy in a bid to draw the state’s meager Republicans to the polls, ensuring an easier race in the blue state for Schiff. Her ire with the race’s frontrunner dominated her debate performance Tuesday, invoking Schiff in her first few breaths onstage in response to moderators’ initial questions over cost of living.

“My colleague representative Schiff says, for example, that he wants to bring down the cost of childcare, but he isn't on either of the two major bills that will do that,” Porter said, drawing a response from Schiff.

“There's nothing easier than putting your name on a bill,” he shot back. “Where you see the real legislators is they write their own legislation. I've introduced numerous bills to bring down the cost of childcare.”

The back-and-forth, starting with Porter contrasting herself to Schiff, continued throughout the hour-long televised debate. It was a deep contrast with the first debate held in January, when she consistently pushed political newcomer Garvey to better explain his positions and his refusal to take a clear stance on the polarizing former President Donald Trump. Known for her relentless grilling of powerful business and pharma leaders, often using her whiteboard to illustrate her points, Porter is heading into Super Tuesday swinging.

The state’s 8 million Latino voters

Aside from short questions about immigration and border policies over the course of the two previous debates, Tuesday night’s hosts offered candidates the first extended chance to appeal directly to Latino voters. The debate was hosted by Telemundo 52 and NBC 4 in Los Angeles and broadcast in both English and Spanish

As the largest racial and ethnic group and second-largest voting bloc in the state, Latino voters are often targeted by political parties in election years as a potential source of support. In recent years frustration has mounted over a perception among California’s Latinos of being used to score votes and seen as a monolith, all while representation remains inconsistent across government.

Co-moderator Alejandra Ortíz pointedly asked the Democratic candidates why Latino voters should trust them, after failing to pass immigration reform while in control of the White House and Congress. All three agreed the issue has not been addressed, with Schiff saying “we didn’t get this done,” before pivoting to put blame on the Republican Party.

Porter again presented herself as a shakeup to the status quo, supporting pathways for citizenship and immigration reform. Lee referred specifically to Senate legislation that would give DACA recipients and immigrant farm workers a path to citizenship.

“It is very important that Latino voters understand that there are some who may not believe that immigrants deserve the dignity and the humane treatment,” Lee said.

Garvey took aim at the recently collapsed bipartisan immigration reform bill. Deemed one of the most conservative in decades, he seemed to suggest President Joe Biden was at fault for not signing the bill, though it never got past Congress, in part due to Republican leaders’ deference to Trump’s objections.

“And all they needed was one page to say secure the border,” Garvey said. “And let’s stop the illegal immigrants who come into this country and infiltrating our communities and taking away from for those people who are the heart and soul of California.”

In a yes-or-no follow up, all four candidates said they would not have supported the immigration reform bill if a member of the Senate.

In a California Elections and Policy Poll conducted in late January, 31% of Latino likely voters were undecided, with a slim preference for Porter over Garvey and Schiff.

The figures are a slight change from earlier surveys conducted by the Latino Community Foundation in November, which identified 40% of Latino likely voters as undecided.

Lead pollster Matt Barreto said in a statement at the time of the survey’s release that there was no clear favorite candidate among likely Latino voters. “The Latino vote is more consequential in the California primary for Democrats than perhaps any other primary contest in 2024,” he said, later adding that the Latino vote in California still trends very heavily Democratic. “Whichever Democrat or Democrats emerge in the top two will only be successful if they have strong backing from Latino voters.”

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California elections: Katie Porter goes on attack in final Senate debate