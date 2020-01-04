Is There a Risk of Wider War With Iran?

A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were killed in an air strike in Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In the hours after a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Iran’s most important military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a question has dominated discussion in the Middle East, in Congress and on social media. Could this lead to war between the United States and Iran?

In a sense, it already has. The killing of Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, it elite security and intelligence unit, meets virtually any definition of an act of war, a categorical difference from the shadow conflicts that the United States and Iran have engaged in for years. To Iranian eyes, it is akin to Tehran ordering the death of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But it remains uncertain where this attack, which follows weeks of tit-for-tat escalations between the two countries, will lead.

What follows is a guide to the risks of greater conflict between the United States and Iran, how the killing of Soleimani plays into those risks and what might come next.

Does this increase risks of conflict?

— Soleimani’s killing all but forces Iran to retaliate, most analysts say. That’s not primarily out of national pride or saving face but because of the fundamental drive of any state: self-preservation, which includes preserving its top leadership.

Killing one of those leaders is more than a slap in the face or a blow to military capabilities; it is a threat to the functioning of the state itself. Iran will feel compelled to retaliate, if only to demonstrate that killing its leaders will trigger counterattacks dire enough to deter the United States from doing so again. But it is difficult to predict how severe that retaliation will be, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the region.

— Iran has an extraordinarily difficult needle to thread. It will likely aim for counterattacks damaging enough to convince the United States that killing Soleimani was not worth it — a high bar, given his value and the far superior U.S. military strength — but not so damaging as to trigger an all-out conflict.

If Iran succeeds, the results could be costly to the United States and its allies but fall short of triggering outright war. But there is no way for it to know for sure what actions would meet both goals. And miscalculation could lead things to spiral out of control.

— The past month suggests that both the United States and Iran are already failing to properly calibrate their counterattacks. Each cycle of tit-for-tat escalations has, rather than forcing the other side to back down, instead led the other to ramp up, triggering another round more costly than the last.

In a sense, both sides have already lost control: It’s not as if the United States wanted its Baghdad embassy stormed or Iran wanted its Quds Force commander killed.

Is escalation inevitable?

— Another dynamic makes this cycle even harder to control: American intentions have at times been unclear. Official statements have described limited aims, such as deterring Iranian attacks. But senior officials have also described more sweeping goals like expelling Iran from the wider region or even toppling its government.

The uncertainty, along with the simple fact of overwhelming U.S. military might, puts pressure on Iranian leaders to plan for the worst. And it makes it harder for them to know when they can safely back down.

— Faced with a potentially existential threat, any state has two options: stand down and negotiate or hit the source of that threat hard enough to make it back down.

Iran chose to cut a deal most recently in 2015, when, to relieve U.S.-led economic sanctions, it surrendered the bulk of its nuclear program and permitted invasive inspections. But the United States had made that easier by seeking to demonstrate that Iran would not expose itself to existential threats by curbing its nuclear program. Monthslong negotiations allowed Iranian leaders to feel confident that the terms were in their interest and had wide international backing.

But President Donald Trump’s penchant for making sudden policy changes, disdaining international support and withdrawing from agreements, including that very nuclear accord, could shift Iran’s calculus. It may see gambling on retaliation as the safer option.

What could escalation look like?

— Iran is a regional power with far more sophisticated military capabilities than any country that the United States has gone to war with since World War II. It is a far cry from Saddam Hussein’s crumbling Iraq or armies of North Vietnamese irregulars. And it has invested years of preparation in enduring a possible war.