The Riskiest States for Thanksgiving Cooking Fires

At Thanksgiving, your kitchen can be a very hazardous place.

Turkey day is the No. 1 day for cooking fires each year, with about four times the number seen on a typical day.

Cooking mishaps are the leading cause of fires and injuries in the home. Insurance giant State Farm says it paid out more than $118 million in homeowners insurance claims related to grease and other cooking fires in 2018.

We count down the 12 states with the heaviest losses from cooking and grease fires — at Thanksgiving and throughout the year — according to State Farm.

12. South Carolina

Nearly half of all house fires result from cooking mishaps.

Annual losses from cooking fires: $4.04 million

Cooking is responsible for about half (49%) of all house fires nationwide throughout the year, making it the top cause of fires in the home, says the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA.

Kitchen equipment also is the source of 45% of all fire injuries in homes, as well as more than 1 in 5 residential fire deaths.

The NFPA says stay alert when you're cooking. Don't use the stove if you've been drinking or are drowsy.

11. Virginia

Don't lose track of food cooking in the oven.

Annual losses from cooking fires: $4.94 million

It can be easy to lose track of the time while cooking, so always use a timer to avoid burning foods.

A timer is especially important whenever you're baking, simmering or roasting something for several minutes or hours.

If you're throwing a party, you might want set the timer on your smartphone or watch — just in case you may have trouble hearing a timer in your kitchen over music or party conversations.

10. Maryland

Turkey deep fryers are a newer source of fire danger around holidays.

