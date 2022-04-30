Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Motley Fool

Let's take a look at 15 stocks that are currently in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or were in the Dow for the majority of the last 15 years and look at their gains over time. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Aladdin would come out later that November, followed by the Lion King and The Jungle Book in 1994, Pocahontas and Toy Story in 1995, 101 Dalmatians in 1996, Hercules in 1997, A Bug's Life and Mulan in 1998, and Tarzan and Toy Story 2 in 1999, and so many more feature films. In many ways, this was the beginning of the true heyday of Disney.