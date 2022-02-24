‘Risks are huge’: Russian attack rattles grain markets

The sanctions unveiled by the U.S. and its European allies against Russia have made no mention of banning imports of food and agricultural products. That hasn’t stopped global grain prices from soaring.

Traders are bracing for the consequences of a widening war between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s largest wheat exporters. As a result, wheat futures prices at the Chicago Board of Trade, the global benchmark, surged 6 percent earlier this week, to about $9.34 a bushel, the highest in nine years. Wheat futures are up 10 percent since the start of the year.

“The risks are huge,” said Andrey Sizov, managing director of SovEcon, a market analysis firm focused on the Black Sea agricultural region. “Russia is the number one wheat exporter. Ukraine is the number three or four wheat exporter, depending on the year.”

The two countries, particularly Ukraine, are also major suppliers of corn and sunflower seed oil to global markets, Sizov said. Much of the Black Sea grain shipments flow to markets in the Middle East and North Africa, such as Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria.

While neither the U.S. nor the Europeans have targeted food in their sanctions, Russia’s ability to trade on global markets could be hampered by U.S. financial penalties. In addition, shippers will be reluctant to do business in the region because of the risk that their vessels could become damaged in the conflict, Sizov said.

Reuters reportedon Thursday that Ukraine’s military suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country.

For its part, Russia ordered the Azov Sea, a northern extension of the Black Sea, closed to the movement of commercial vessels until further notice but kept Russian ports in the Black Sea open for navigation, the news agency said.

If those closures are “a temporary thing, it’s not a big issue,” Sizov said. “If it’s a long-term thing, it’s a big, big issue” because it will be hard for Russia to reroute its grain from the country’s export terminals on the Azov Sea to terminals on the Black Sea.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters at USDA’s Outlook Forum on Thursday that it was “too early to tell” about the impact on global markets of any U.S. sanctions against Russia or disruptions to Ukraine’s exports.

“We have to basically take a look at what occurs over a period of time and get a better understanding of precisely what sanctions are going to be in place,” Vilsack said, adding that Russia’s response and any subsequent disruptions were still unknown.

“We’re obviously going to provide, to the extent that we can, help and assistance to get folks through a tough time,” Vilsack said.

The series of financial sanctions unveiled Thursday by the U.S. against Russia came after China reopened its market to wheat imports from Russia, despite previous concerns about the shipments containing fungus and other contamination.

USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer underscored the risk that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could have on already tight markets.

“Together the two countries account for almost a quarter of global grain exports,” Meyer said during his presentation at the Outlook Forum. “Although we may expect global and regional grain markets to reorient to alternative suppliers and markets, which may limit direct effects on U.S. agricultural exports, short-term broader macro effects would reverberate through the global economy depending on the severity and duration of the conflict.”

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers worry that disruptions to Ukrainian grain exports that help feed large portions of the developing world could drive up global food prices even further and spark social unrest.

“We’re quite concerned that it would be a huge disruption to the global supply chain,” said a senior Republican Senate aide. “Since Ukraine produces so much wheat and the World Food Program buys so much, it would be pretty catastrophic.”

Sizov agreed that consumers in developing countries were much more vulnerable to a run-up in global grain prices than their counterparts in the U.S. and Europe.

“U.S. consumers spend around 10 percent of their income on food; consumers in places like Egypt are spending around 50 percent,” he said. “Wealthy countries like the U.S., EU, won’t feel it really badly. In poor countries, it will be a big problem.”

In fact, farmers in the U.S., the EU, Australia, Argentina and other grain-producing countries could benefit from a protracted conflict that puts a significant dent in Black Sea exports to the rest of the world, Sizov said.