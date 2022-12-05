Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH)

Apex Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:AHEALTH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Apex Healthcare Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Apex Healthcare Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 63%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 54% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 8.5% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.2%.

With this information, we find it concerning that Apex Healthcare Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Apex Healthcare Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Apex Healthcare Berhad with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Apex Healthcare Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

