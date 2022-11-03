Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Meier Tobler Group AG (VTX:MTG)

It's not a stretch to say that Meier Tobler Group AG's (VTX:MTG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Switzerland, where the median P/E ratio is around 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Meier Tobler Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Meier Tobler Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 128%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 3,083% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.3% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Meier Tobler Group is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Meier Tobler Group's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Meier Tobler Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Meier Tobler Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

