Risks Still Elevated At These Prices As Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Dive 30%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 30% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 38% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may still consider Conifer Holdings as a stock to avoid entirely with its 23.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Conifer Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Conifer Holdings' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Conifer Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 2.3%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1,062% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 10%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Conifer Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Conifer Holdings' P/E?

Even after such a strong price drop, Conifer Holdings' P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Conifer Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Conifer Holdings (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Conifer Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

