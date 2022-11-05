Risks Still Elevated At These Prices As Telkom SA SOC Limited (JSE:TKG) Shares Dive 26%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (JSE:TKG) shares have had a horrible month, losing 26% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 36% in that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Telkom SA SOC's P/E ratio of 6.7x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in South Africa is also close to 9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Telkom SA SOC as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Telkom SA SOC

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Telkom SA SOC will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

Telkom SA SOC's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.5% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 4.1% overall drop in EPS. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 9.9% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 5.9% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Telkom SA SOC is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Telkom SA SOC's P/E

Following Telkom SA SOC's share price tumble, its P/E is now hanging on to the median market P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Telkom SA SOC currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Telkom SA SOC (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here