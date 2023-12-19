Risky driver behavior to blame for massive pileups on I-94, I-96, MSP say

Monday was an eventful day for Michigan drivers.

Dozens of vehicles were mangled on Telegraph Road near Interstate 96 and, across the state, another batch of cars were battered and bruised along I-94. While some may point to icy road conditions and snowfall coupled with strong winds to blame for the incidents, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw is insistent: Weather conditions do not cause traffic accidents, risky drivers do.

The massive pileup on Telegraph in Redford was not due to icy road conditions, Shaw said, it was caused by drivers simply driving too fast and not giving themselves the space and time to control their vehicles.

"The two major reasons we see these large-scale pileups is because people are driving too fast or too closely," he said.

Across the state, a stretch of approximately 6 miles along eastbound I-94 was closed, from Kalamazoo to Mattawan, due to crashes Monday morning as drivers soldiered through snowfall and strong wind gusts. However, Shaw insists it was caused by the same thing: Drivers driving too fast.

"You can't have a salt truck every mile, so you, as the driver, have to be responsible for what's going on inside your vehicle," he said. "Crews did an excellent job salting the roads but again, that only goes so far."

Temperatures are expected to increase as we near what is predicted to be a green Christmas, with lows reaching the high 30s and highs climbing to the low 50s. As we settle into the winter season, here are some winter driving tips from AAA:

Stay home . Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, avoiding taking unnecessary risks by venturing out is better.

Drive slowly . Adjust your speed to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly . Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Contact Miriam Marini: @mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: After pileups on I-94, I-96, MSP warns drivers to be cautious