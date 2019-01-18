General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is an American icon that has fallen on hard times. Although the industrial giant faces significant difficulties today, it's likely to survive this storm -- and assuming it does, there will be material recovery potential in an investment here.

But just how risky is General Electric Company stock? Here are some issues you'll want to consider before you buy.

Man with head on desk in front of stock chart going down

Decades in the making

The current problems GE faces didn't crop up overnight, but built up over a long period of time before coming crashing down. The aftermath has lingered for more than a decade.

The genesis of today's issues dates back to GE's former chairman and CEO Jack Welch. It was under Welch's watch that the finance division was allowed to grow and expand beyond its intended role (supporting sales of GE industrial products) into unrelated businesses (such as mortgage lending).

These problematic seeds were sown by Welch before his successor Jeff Immelt took over in 2001. During the 2007 to 2009 recession, GE's finance arm caused the company severe financial strains, major asset sales, write offs, a dividend cut, and an embarrassing government bailout.

Immelt took action to turn things around, including paring back the finance division. But he made some bold bets on struggling industries that didn't pan out, or at least not quickly enough. Expanding into the energy industry left GE with a debt-laden balance sheet and struggling operations.

The board of directors brought in a new CEO in 2017, industry veteran John Flannery, who quickly announced restructuring plans, including asset sales, write offs, and a dividend cut. After roughly a year, however, the board wasn't pleased with the progress, and brought in outsider Lawrence Culp. Culp announced a new set of restructuring plans and asset sales, and brought the dividend down to a token $0.01 per share per quarter.

Now what?

Today, Culp has only been at the helm for a few months. There's a good chance 2018 will be a kitchen sink year, with Culp trying to push any big charge he can into the year to start 2019 with a relatively clean slate. In other words, there could be more painful news ahead when General Electric announces fourth quarter earnings. That's not a bad thing, per se, as it sets up a brighter future and this could end up being a turnaround investment story. But all of the charges being taken have dramatically changed the company's leverage profile.