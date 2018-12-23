How Risky Is General Electric Stock?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) is an iconic industrial company with a storied history that spans more than 100 years. It has been through lean times before and is once again struggling through a rough patch. It is likely to survive, but that doesn't mean that investors should buy the stock today. Here's a quick look at the risks facing General Electric shareholders.

A lot of mistakes were made

GE's current troubles today trace their history back to Jack Welch. Some might consider that statement a heresy, but it was under Welch that the industrial giant allowed its finance arm to expand well beyond its primary role of providing financing to GE's industrial customers. When the 2007-2009 recession hit, General Electric's exposure to things like mortgage lending took a painful toll on the company. There were write-offs, asset sales, a dividend cut, and even a government bailout. All of that happened under Welch successor Jeffrey Immelt, but the seeds of this trouble were sown on Welch's watch.

The company is now on its third attempted turnaround at this point, as Immelt's efforts to right the ship weren't enough. His successor, insider John Flannery, also instituted write-offs, asset sales, and a dividend cut, but only got about a year or so on the job before he was replaced. At this point, outsider and former Danaher CEO Lawrence Culp is at the helm. It shouldn't be too surprising to find out that the fix this time includes write-offs, asset sales, and yet another dividend cut. The dividend at this point is a token $0.04 per share a year. That's largely to ensure that institutional investors with a dividend mandate can continue to own the stock.

The current landscape

So what does the situation look like at this point? For starters, General Electric stock is down roughly 60% so far in 2018. The shares are lower by nearly 80% over the past three years. It has been a really tough stretch for investors. That said, with a stock price in the $7-per-share range, GE is trading at about where it did during the worst of the 2007 to 2009 recession. A lot of bad news has been priced in.

In fact, GE is still a very important industrial conglomerate, with material operations in the energy (power turbines), aviation, and healthcare industries. The company generated roughly $30 billion in revenue in the third quarter alone. The truth is that GE is likely to survive in some form. That, coupled with the massive stock price decline, suggests there is material turnaround potential here. And there is...but only for investors who can handle a very rough ride. Although the company generated $30 billion in revenue in the third quarter, it also had a $22 billion write-off that pushed earnings deep into the red. That's supposed to get things headed in the right direction again, but so were the last two big write-offs. If you are a risk-averse investor, you should avoid GE.