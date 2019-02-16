How Risky Is Kinder Morgan Canada?

Kinder Morgan Canada (NASDAQOTH: KMLGF) (TSX: KML) has a very low-risk profile today. But you can't examine the Canadian midstream company in isolation or without a close look at its history. When you step back and consider the big picture, it becomes clear that investors are taking on more risk than they may realize if all they consider are the company's financials.

A strong company

Kinder Morgan Canada owns three main assets: the Edmonton Terminals, the Cochin Pipeline, and the Vancouver Wharves Terminal. It's a relatively small company, with a market cap of $380 million and expected adjusted EBITDA of $213 million in 2019. That's barely a rounding error when you compare it with the company's parent, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), which is projecting adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 billion this year.

That said, Kinder Morgan Canada is projecting distributable cash flow of $0.90 per share and dividends of $0.65 per share. That leads to robust distribution coverage of almost 1.4 times in an industry where 1.2 is considered very good. Moreover, Kinder Morgan Canada's ratio of debt to adjusted EBITDA is projected to be around 1.3 times in 2019. That's a very conservative leverage ratio that puts the midstream company in a league with conservative industry bellwethers like Magellan Midstream Partners. For reference, parent Kinder Morgan Inc.'s debt-to-EBITDA ratio has been up around 6 in recent years.

As for growth, Kinder Morgan Canada plans to spend around $32 million on expansion projects at its three assets. It's projecting 13% EBITDA growth in 2019, which is noteworthy, but a longer-term growth catalyst is missing. Which is where the trouble starts to show up here. Kinder Morgan Canada is in a transition today because of a huge asset sale it made in 2018. It has a solid foundation, but the asset sale that's left it so financially strong has also left it without a clear long-term direction.

What you need to know beyond the numbers

Kinder Morgan Canada is a young company, spun out of Kinder Morgan Inc. in 2017 to own the trio of assets that are its only operations today, along with the Trans Mountain Pipeline. That pipeline was a multibillion-dollar growth project that was expected to drive Kinder Morgan Canada's business for years to come. But local pushback put the project in jeopardy, leading Kinder Morgan Canada to sell the asset to the Canadian government for roughly $3.4 billion. It was a good move to get out from under this troubled project.