Risley PTA treasurer charged with theft

Mar. 24—A Risley Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association officer was arrested Monday on charges of felony theft by conversion.

According to Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, Kim Yarbrough, 44, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged Monday with stealing around $2,500 from the PTSA.

She was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center and released on bond the same day.

"(The PTSA) did an audit, just a normal routine check of the books, and they alerted us," Ellis told The News on Wednesday. "They discovered some discrepancies during the informal audit, and when they did the formal audit they found some issues and handed it over to us. We concurred that there was a problem."

Ellis declined to discuss the exact details of the alleged theft until the case goes to court.

School police launched an investigation earlier this month, ultimately finding evidence that pointed to Yarbrough, Ellis said.

Until recently, she was listed on Risley Middle School's webpage as treasurer for the PTSA.

"The money actually belongs to the PTA, but it was going to be used for the benefit of the school and the kids," Ellis said.

No court dates had been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.