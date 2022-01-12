A Jonesville man, who was sentenced to a year in jail and probation for breaking into a Hillsdale home and assaulting the resident and possessing methamphetamine, faces a new probation violation for assaulting another inmate while awaiting sentencing on other violations.

Brent Jacob Risner pleaded no contest to jumping on the back of another inmate and assaulting him Dec. 20, 2021, while incarcerated at the Hillsdale County Jail awaiting sentencing Jan. 24 on other violations.

Judge Sara Lisznyai scheduled sentencing on the latest violation to coincide with the Jan. 24 sentencing date and Risner’s probation officer indicated during Monday’s proceeding that Risner had new criminal allegations pending in the 2B District Court for a felony charge of illegal use of a financial transaction device.

Risner’s probation stems from an incident on Jan. 16 where he broke into the apartment of Matthew Shankster and assaulted him.

Separately, Risner pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 24, 2020, where police responded to a complaint where Risner had exited a moving vehicle and was acting bizarre attempting to have someone on Concord Road call a family member of his.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Risner faces another probation violation while behind bars