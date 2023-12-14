RIT student Matthew Grant breaks silence after three-week disappearance

Matthew Grant, the Rochester Institute of Technology student located Wednesday after being missing for three weeks, has spoken out.

Grant, a Henrietta resident originally from Michigan, was located and reunited with his family on Wednesday in Pennsylvania. On Thursday morning, Grant's family shared a statement from the 22-year-old college student within a Facebook group dedicated to the search:

"Hello everyone, Matthew Grant here. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that helped in the search process. I feel incredibly grateful to have people like you all in my corner. It's hard to understand just how much support you will have, regardless of how you are doing personally. I am doing much better now that I am reunited with my family. It means the world to me. I don't have my phone right now but as soon as I do I will try and thank every person I can individually. I can't say it enough, thank you so much."

The Delaware Water Gap Fire Department reported that authorities located Grant’s Jeep in Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, this week. The Jeep was located in a parking lot frequently used by hikers on the Appalachian Trail in the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said. The sighting of Grant's Jeep prompted an extensive search along sections of the trail on Wednesday.

Grant's family, upon learning about the Jeep's discovery, flew to the Poconos. Officials believe Grant was hiking in the area.

Despite the search efforts of firefighters and search-and-rescue crews covering extensive acreage of the trail, Grant was not located.

But, on Wednesday, Grant walked into a police station in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, approximately a 30-minute drive southwest of the Delaware Water Gap. Grant entered the police station around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, notifying his mother, who was at the fire department's command post along the trail.

"We are very pleased with the outcome; he was found safe and sound and was reunited with his family," Delaware Water Gap fire officials said.

Grant went missing on Monday, Nov. 20. He was driving a 2014 charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate. During the search, the E-ZPass in the Jeep was recorded on the New York State Thruway at Exit 36 (Interstate 81) near Syracuse. The search for Grant was subsequently expanded to the Adirondacks region.

Earlier in December, police announced the discovery of surveillance footage showing Grant at a gas station located between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 39 (Syracuse) just before midnight on Nov. 20.

In the footage, Grant appeared to be alone and not in distress inside the convenience store of the gas station.

Grant, who is from Onaway, Michigan, is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a captain on the Tigers' wrestling team, according to RIT athletics.

