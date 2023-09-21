Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi a “Sex God”
Step into the magical world of the WWHL Clubhouse as Rita Ora and Diplo gaze into the crystal ball of their careers. Watch now as the duo dish on the impactful figures who have left a mark on their careers, including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Taika Waititi, Post Malone, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Sia, and the late Carrie Fisher. Amidst the game,, Rita playfully dubs her husband Taika as a "sex god" and reflects on her enchanting experience working alongside the legendary Carrie Fisher in the 2015 film, Wonderwell.