Who Is Rita Ora’s Favorite Pop Diva?

Music sensations Rita Ora and Diplo dive deep into their musical preferences and experiences as they discuss their go-to karaoke tracks, first album purchases, first concert memories, and favorite Disney songs. Amidst the chat, Rita shares her passion for The Spice Girls and declares Ariana Grande as her favorite pop diva, while Diplo reveals his admiration for Elton John's Academy Award-winning classic 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from The Lion King. Also, both artists express their profound admiration for music icon Beyoncé, lauding her as the pinnacle of live performances.

