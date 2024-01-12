Rita's Italian Ice may be coming to East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Rita's, known for its icy treats, is looking to set up shop in the township.

Mid-State Mall has applied to the township Planning Board for minor site plan modification and variance approval to lease a vacant tenant space previously occupied and operated by New York Sports Club to Rita's Water Ice, according to public documents.

Rita's would occupy about 1,667 square feet within the original 10,772 square feet New York Space Club space.

Minor site changes are proposed to the property, including additional parking and an outdoor patio. There is no indoor seating proposed.

The proposed hours of operation for Rita's are noon to 10 p.m. daily. There will be three employees per peak shift.

More: Shake Shack opening first NJ drive-thru location this week in Middlesex County

It is anticipated there will be seasonal closures depending on the weather. Reduced hours are typically from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28.

Variance relief is requested for front yard setback, maximum height, maximum lot coverage, landscape buffer, parking area setback and minimum parking, which are all existing non-conformities.

As part of the project, the applicant proposes to add an additional 10 parking spaces on the side of the building.

A hearing on the application will be held at the 7 p.m. Jan. 24 planning board meeting.

Duck Donuts and Ross Dress for Less recently opened at Mid-State Mall.

Five Star Swim School and Kids Empire were previously approved to take over a portion of the space previously occupied by New York Sports Club. Floor & Decor was approved for another area in the mall.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Rita's Italian Ice may come to East Brunswick NJ at Mid-State Mall