Rita's Reflections: The Church Lady hit a wall

Despite looking forward to it for months, Larry described our spring vacation to South Carolina as worse than the one he suffered passing a kidney stone in 2021. Except this time, I was the one in misery. I literally hit a wall with my fist.

For months on end, I felt abandoned by those who have known me the longest. My newfound assertiveness and enlightenment are making some people uncomfortable. The last straw was when a former friend suggested to Larry that I speak with someone who could relate to me. My mistake, I thought I was.

My frustration was on par with Kathy Bates in the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.” Portraying an unhappy and frustrated Evelyn Couch, Kathy repeatedly smashed her car into another car with as much gusto as a demolition derby driver. The story ends well though. Evelyn meets an elderly lady with spark and compassion to help her through her crisis. I'm still finding me, but the crisis has passed.

Listening to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' song "Fake Friends" hit home. "You don't lose when you lose fake friends.” For the past year, I've been forced to let go of things that are not healthy for me. Relationships, included. One former friend told me I needed to let $#@% go. Bad advice at the time. Timely advice now. Fake friends must go.

I view my friendships like my marriage. They need to operate like a balanced see-saw. If one side tips too far one way, changes need to be made. Larry and I are stronger together. We don’t cut and run when times get tough. Honesty, loyalty and trust are big issues with me. I won't compromise any of them, in my marriage or any relationship.

Before hitting the wall, I could never understand or relate to those who cut or hurt themselves to release emotional pain. I sure do now. Hitting the wall felt good in a way that surprised me. Even when the painful purple and green bruises spread across my knuckles the next day. The important part is, I’m in a much better place. My spark is back. And I am finding a tribe of women who can relate to me.

A popular Saturday Night Live character was Enid Strict, also known as the Church Lady, on a segment called "Church Chat." Actor Dana Carvey debuted the scathingly opinionated character on Oct. 11, 1986. Enid cut down others with her condescending remark, “Well, isn’t that special.” The Church Lady was also fond of suggesting some behavior was the work of Satan. Ouch!

My friend Carolyn’s husband nicknamed me the church lady after a friend and I delivered cookies and a welcome packet to the couple after they visited our church. Jeannette Wales was correct: You can make a friend and a disciple with a chocolate chip cookie! With her hand on a Bible, Carolyn would be obligated to testify, my church lady moniker was a misnomer. Punching a wall wasn't lady-like behavior, let alone church lady behavior!

It’s been a gradual realization: I have a Christian heart with a Buddhist mentality. I try to live by three mottos:

• “What you feel, you attract.” – I feel I am attracting kind, brave, honest and like-minded people.• “What you imagine, you create.” – I imagine creating a better community with kind, brave, honest and like-minded people.

• “What you think, you become.” – I think I am becoming a better disciple. Someone willing to stand against gas-lighters torching us with Godless religion. We cannot afford to stay silent. The loudest mouths are getting heard. It doesn't have to be that way.

Gas-lighters are using God to try to get what they want. They act like they are special. Maybe Satan thinks they are. They sure sound like his minions.

Rita Wyatt Zorn is a wife, mother, grandmother and lifetime Monroe County resident. She can be reached at 7.noniez@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Rita Wyatt Zorn: The Church Lady hit a wall