Rita's Reflections: The way to a man’s heart shouldn’t stop in the kitchen

Trina from Dr. Morgan Crowley’s office asked if Larry is a good gift giver. No, Trina, Larry is a great gift-giver. Larry has never forgotten a romantic holiday and he still makes me melt like butter after all these years.

Recently, Larry told me I made him a better man. I hope so. Larry has made me a better woman just by being my husband. He balances my high-spiritedness with his even-keel temperament. Larry is much like Sully Sullenberger who landed a plane on the Hudson River while remaining cool, calm and collected throughout it all.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Perhaps, but it takes more to keep a man’s heart. Being attentive to each other and adding spice to other aspects of our lives has been the key to our happy union. I feel genuine sadness for those who have lost that or dishonored the commitments they made to their spouses. “Let marriage be held in honor by all and let the marriage bed be kept undefiled; for God will judge a fornicator and adulterers.” (Hebrews 13:4 NSRV)

At one time, Larry would only eat two vegetables — corn and potatoes — and large amounts of them. Nothing green took up space on his plate. Except for helping Mom can tomatoes, most of my cooking lessons came from one Home Economics class and something I could practice on my own; how long to keep an Oreo cookie submerged in milk to have the perfect softness. Through trial and error, I became a better cook and Larry has been a good sport suffering through my mishaps.

Although Larry helps in the kitchen, the only thing he cooks, for the most part, is venison — something I don’t have a taste for. It never ceases to amaze me when people have the nerve to say, “Rita, you might like venison if you knew how to cook it.” I took it personally until one woman said it doesn’t look like macaroni and cheese unless it comes out of a cardboard box. And what kind of logic is this? “If you mix venison with other stuff, you can’t really taste it.” I’ll pass. I sucked down potatoes that way as a kid. Maybe I should suggest to the gal who can’t make edible mac and cheese to add venison to the mix.

I love my kitchen, except my oven is not a standard size. A cookie sheet won’t fit on the top rack. A turkey takes up the entire thing and then it can be no larger than a plump 6-pounder. Think I am exaggerating? Every Christmas I find myself singing, “All I want for Christmas is a full-size oven.” Jeremy said until he bought his own home equipped with a standard-size oven, he had no idea how inferior our oven is.

After our microwave went kaput, Larry installed a new one much bigger than the old one that surprisingly still fit in the same opening. I threw something in to warm up for lunch one afternoon not thinking it would be cold before I would get to eat it. When the cycle stopped, the food was in the back of the microwave oven and I could not reach it. It was then I realized a 12-pound turkey and all the trimmings could fit inside the microwave but not the oven.

While shopping for window treatments, Jeff, the helpful salesperson, became concerned about whether I could reach the wand to open and close the blinds. After doing some quick calculations Jeff assured me, I won’t need assistance to operate them. What a relief. That way I can leave the step stool next to the microwave where I really need it.

— Rita Wyatt Zorn is a wife, mother, grandmother and lifetime Monroe County resident. She can be reached at 7.noniez@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Rita's Reflections: The way to a man’s heart shouldn’t stop in the kitchen