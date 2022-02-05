Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A US$0.25 Dividend In Four Days

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' shares on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $60.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, with earnings per share up 3.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

