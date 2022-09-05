Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' (NYSE:RBA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$297m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$793m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers here for free.

What Can We Tell From Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 31%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

