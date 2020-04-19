Rite Aid is adding more coronavirus testing sites across multiple states

Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing locations that let you swab your own nose for traces of COVID-19.

The pharmacy chain announced Saturday that more drive-through testing sites will be available in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania starting on Monday.

The testing locations will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and the self-administered test allows patients to just swab their nostrils for the respiratory virus.

In order to qualify, you must meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rite Aid said. You don't need a doctor's note, but you can't just drive up for service.

The drug store chain requires that you sign up in advance on the website. be at least 18 years old and have a government-issued ID. There is a screener baked into the online application. If you pass and there is appointment availability near you, Rite Aid will let you know where you can go to get tested.

The checks are flowing: Here's how Americans are spending coronavirus stimulus payouts

Coronavirus fallout: Amazon is placing new online grocery customers on a waiting list

The CDC says clinicians should use their judgment to determine whether a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.

Tents have gone up outside the Rite Aid on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. Rite Aid has not given an explanation for the tents, but the chain has announced that it will set up more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New York. More

The process keeps within widespread social distancing orders. The tests will be administered in Rite Aid parking lots, and people have to remain in their vehicles the entire time.

Testing is free for those who qualify and each site will conduct roughly 200 tests per day.

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations:

Lansing, Michigan: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids

715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids Flint, Michigan: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek

9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek Detroit, Michigan: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb

46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb South New Jersey: 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington

501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington Cleveland, Ohio: 5795 State Road in Parma

5795 State Road in Parma Toledo, Ohio: 7225 Airport Highway in Holland

7225 Airport Highway in Holland Utica, New York: 4854 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

More testing sites will be added in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in the near future. The drugstore chain first piloted its testing sites in Philadelphia in March.

Results will be sent via email or you'll receive a phone call.

Follow Dalvin Brown on Twitter: @Dalvin_Brown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rite Aid to open new coronavirus testing sites on Monday