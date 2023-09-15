The Rite Aid in Bristol is closing. What to know

Bristol is soon to lose one Rite Aid, and customers and prescription holders will need to find a new Rite Aid or another pharmacy.

Rite Aid officials have confirmed that its store at 244 Commerce Circle will close before the weekend is over.

What to know about the closure and where the next closest Rite Aid locations are.

Rite Aid in Bristol closing due to market changes, customer needs

Rite Aid officials said the closure, scheduled for the end of business Sunday, was necessary.

"Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business," read a portion of Rite Aid's statement. "A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance."

Rite Aid also acknowledged the hardship this may cause to longtime customers, particularly of its pharmacy.

"We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services," read the statement. "We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."

Nearby Rite Aid options for Commerce Circle customers

All may not me lost for customers of Rite Aid's Commerce Circle location, however.

According to Rite Aid's store locater option on its website, there are four other Rite Aid locations within four miles from the Commerce Circle store in Bristol.

Those Rite Aid stores are located at 6912 New Falls Road in Levittown; 8716 New Falls Road in Levittown; 96 N. Flowers Mill Road in Langhorne; and 600 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills.

