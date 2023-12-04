Rite Aid to close 7 more California stores after bankruptcy filing. Here’s the latest
More California Rite Aid locations have been added to the company’s closure list as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
In October, the company confirmed it would be closing more than 150 “underperforming” stores.
Rite Aid has added seven more stores to its closure list since October, according to court documents.
These store closures include five in the Sacramento region, two in the Tahoe area, one in Southern California and one in the Northern California foothills.
Here’s where the company expects to close locations across California:
Rite Aid locations closing in California
4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles
4046 S Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey
4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
935 N Hollywood Way, Burbank
139 N Grand Ave., Covina
13905 Amar Road, La Puente
920 E Valley Blvd., Alhambra
3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
1670 Main St., Ramona
6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
25906 Newport Road, Menifee
24829 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point
30222 Crown Valley Pkwy., Laguna Niguel
19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda
1406 W Edinger Ave., Santa Ana
2738 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura
720 N Ventura Road, Oxnard
20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
901 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights
1309 Fulton Ave., Sacramento
3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa
959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
3000 S Archibald Ave., Ontario
15800 Imperial Hwy, La Mirada
8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
499 Alvarado St., Monterey
New additions to the list:
4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville
10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt
1020 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe
11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
4980 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento
49060 Road 426, Oakhurst
5560 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim
The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and is subject to change, according to court documents.
