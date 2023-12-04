Rite Aid to close 7 more California stores after bankruptcy filing. Here’s the latest

More California Rite Aid locations have been added to the company’s closure list as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

In October, the company confirmed it would be closing more than 150 “underperforming” stores.

Rite Aid has added seven more stores to its closure list since October, according to court documents.

These store closures include five in the Sacramento region, two in the Tahoe area, one in Southern California and one in the Northern California foothills.

Here’s where the company expects to close locations across California:

Rite Aid locations closing in California

These California Rite Aid locations are expected to close:

4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles

4046 S Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey

4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

935 N Hollywood Way, Burbank

139 N Grand Ave., Covina

13905 Amar Road, La Puente

920 E Valley Blvd., Alhambra

3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

1670 Main St., Ramona

6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

25906 Newport Road, Menifee

24829 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point

30222 Crown Valley Pkwy., Laguna Niguel

19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda

1406 W Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

2738 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura

720 N Ventura Road, Oxnard

20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

901 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

3000 S Archibald Ave., Ontario

15800 Imperial Hwy, La Mirada

8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

499 Alvarado St., Monterey

New additions to the list:

4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

1020 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

4980 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento

49060 Road 426, Oakhurst

5560 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim

The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and is subject to change, according to court documents.

