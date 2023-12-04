Rite Aid to close 7 more California stores after bankruptcy filing. Here’s the latest

More California Rite Aid locations have been added to the company’s closure list as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

In October, the company confirmed it would be closing more than 150 “underperforming” stores.

Rite Aid has added seven more stores to its closure list since October, according to court documents.

These store closures include five in the Sacramento region, two in the Tahoe area, one in Southern California and one in the Northern California foothills.

Here’s where the company expects to close locations across California:

Rite Aid locations closing in California

These California Rite Aid locations are expected to close:

  • 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles

  • 4046 S Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

  • 7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey

  • 4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

  • 935 N Hollywood Way, Burbank

  • 139 N Grand Ave., Covina

  • 13905 Amar Road, La Puente

  • 920 E Valley Blvd., Alhambra

  • 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

  • 1670 Main St., Ramona

  • 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

  • 8985 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

  • 25906 Newport Road, Menifee

  • 24829 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point

  • 30222 Crown Valley Pkwy., Laguna Niguel

  • 19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda

  • 1406 W Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

  • 2738 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura

  • 720 N Ventura Road, Oxnard

  • 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

  • 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

  • 901 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

  • 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

  • 5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

  • 1309 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

  • 3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

  • 959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

  • 3000 S Archibald Ave., Ontario

  • 15800 Imperial Hwy, La Mirada

  • 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

  • 499 Alvarado St., Monterey

New additions to the list:

  • 4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

  • 10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

  • 1020 Al Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe

  • 11230 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

  • 4980 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento

  • 49060 Road 426, Oakhurst

  • 5560 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim

The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and is subject to change, according to court documents.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

