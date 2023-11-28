Rite Aid to close another Boise-area pharmacy. Some of the store’s items are half off

Rite Aid is closing yet another Boise-area pharmacy since the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy.

This time, it’s the store at 660 E. Boise Ave. in Boise. The store’s last day of business is Thursday, and what products are left are heavily discounted, with some on sale for as much as 50% off, an employee at the store told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday.

The company reported the closure among others nationwide in a Nov. 16 filing in bankruptcy court, according to the Daily Mail. Customers who pick up their prescriptions at the pharmacy will be transferred to the nearby Walgreens at 2285 S. Apple St. in Boise, a pharmacist at the store said.

The closure marks the fourth Treasure Valley Rite Aid store to shutter recently. The company closed another Boise store on Nov. 10, at 5005 W. Overland Road, and two Meridian stores since August, at 3520 S. Eagle Road and 1600 N. Main St.

Signs on the doors of a closed Rite Aid store at 5005 W. Overland Road in Boise tell customers to pick up their prescriptions at another Rite Aid pharmacy.

Five Valley stores now remain, including four in Boise.

1515 W. State St., Boise.

1100 Vista Ave., Boise.

7020 W. State St., Boise.

10600 Fairview Ave., Boise.

2107 Blaine St., Caldwell.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, citing declining sales and costs associated with more than a thousand lawsuits that claim the company filled illegal prescriptions for opioids and other painkillers. The company said it was preparing to close more “underperforming” stores nationwide because of the bankruptcy.

The chain now operates 1,919 stores across the country, according to its website. About a year ago, it had 2,452 stores in the U.S., per an Internet archive.

The Boise Avenue store’s closure was first reported by BoiseDev.

