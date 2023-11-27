Rite Aid to close two more Sacramento-area pharmacies amid bankruptcy process

More California Rite Aid locations, including two in the Sacramento area, have been added to the company’s closure list as part of its bankruptcy process.

In October, the company confirmed it would be closing more than 150 “underperforming” stores as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The two Sacramento region stores added to the closure list this week are in Galt and Roseville.

The third, newly announced California Rite Aid location set to close is in Anaheim, according to court documents.

Rite Aid locations closing in the Sacramento area

These Sacramento area Rite Aid locations are on the closure list:

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Arden Arcade

4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and subject to change, according to court documents.

