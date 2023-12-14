Rite Aid closing another store in our area

Rite Aid is getting ready to close another store in the Pittsburgh area, this time in Westmoreland County.

The store at 621 Clay Avenue in Jeannette will shut its doors.

This will bring the total number of closures in Western Pennsylvania to 15.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy back in October.

