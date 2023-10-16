Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy
Shift Technologies, the San Francisco-based online used car startup turned publicly traded company, filed this week for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company announced Friday it would file for bankruptcy and said it was shutting down its two physical locations in California. Shift was founded in 2014, an era when a number of online used car startups launched in a bid to disrupt the traditional dealership model.
The National Labor Relations Board alleges X retaliated against software engineer Yao Yue after she posted messages telling other workers to let Musk fire them rather than resigning, in wake of the company's new return-to-office policy.
He was released on a $1,000 bond by a district court judge.
Hundreds of women have filed lawsuits against Uber claiming the company hasn’t done enough to prevent instances of sexual assault by drivers. The stakes are high for both parties with implications extending to future Uber riders and drivers. The outcome of the case could result in sweeping changes to Uber's platform, which plaintiffs argue will reduce sexual assault and also raise new concerns over privacy.
The estranged couple is taking a more peaceful approach to their uncoupling after their acrimonious back-in-forth. Here's the play-by-play in their divorce.
Ripcord, a startup developing robots that can automatically digitize paper records, is hoping to raise $20 million to $25 million in a new funding round that would value the company at $110 million pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter and a pitch deck viewed by TechCrunch. Alphabet's GV, Lux Capital and MUFG are in talks to participate in the round. GV and Lux previously invested in Ripcord; MUFG, a Japanese bank chain, appears to be a new backer.
The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has reached a settlement with Apple and Broadcom over Wi-Fi chips, ending a billion-dollar patent dispute that started in 2016,
Highly qualified teachers can qualify for up to $17,500 in loan cancellation through the federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness program.
As Astra Space continues to search for a lifeline to avoid bankruptcy, the company is reportedly weighing up selling a 51% stake in its in-space propulsion business or selling other parts of the business, like equipment, Bloomberg reported last night. Astra would seek to value that business at more than $100 million, should it sell the majority stake. The company is also weighing up selling parts of its rocket factory, equipment or parts of the propulsion business to bring in much-needed cash, sources told Bloomberg.
Progress Software received a subpoena from the SEC to share information relating to the vulnerability in its file transfer software, MOVEit, which became the subject of a massive exploit beginning last May.
Cher reportedly did not want son Elijah Blue Allman to reconcile with estranged wife Marie Angela King.
U.S. securities regulators have opened a probe into the MOVEit mass-hack that has exposed the personal data of at least 64 million people, according to the company that made the affected software. In a regulatory filing this week, Progress Software confirmed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking “various documents and information” relating to the MOVEit vulnerability. “The SEC investigation is a fact-finding inquiry, the investigation does not mean that Progress or anyone else has violated federal securities laws,” Progress said, adding that it intends to “cooperate fully” with the investigation.
The anime-streaming service chose to settle with its customers in a class action suit for digital privacy violations.
Fizz, the buzzy anonymous social app that's now being used across more than 80 college campuses, has filed suit against rival Sidechat, alleging unfair competition and a range of abuses, including attempts at disrupting Fizz's launches, spreading rumors about Fizz having hackers, trademark infringements, sending false spam reports to Instagram and using false pretenses to acquire information on Fizz's launch strategies, among other things, including paying students to delete Fizz's app. The case was filed in the Southern District of Court against Sidechat owner, Flower Ave. on October 6, 2023. Sidechat has been relatively press-shy to date; however, TechCrunch previously confirmed involvement from ex-Snap engineer Sebastian Gil and ex-Snap product designer Chamal Samaranayake -- both of whom are listed in an SEC filing for Flower Ave.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
The Treasury Department on Friday issued new guidance on how a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit can be used as a point-of-sale rebate starting in January.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Curate your dream dorm room — even if your major isn't interior design.
Fitzgerald was fired after he was initially suspended 2 weeks following an investigation into allegations of hazing.
Meet Kestra, a startup that has been working on an open source project focused on data orchestration across several services, databases, files, repositories and warehouses. The open source project has attracted thousands of stars on GitHub, proving that there’s some interest and potential behind a new data orchestration platform. With a data orchestrator, you can extract, transform and load data (or extract, load and transform data) so that all your data is unified and stored in a single location, such as a data warehouse (Snowflake, Google BigQuery, etc.).