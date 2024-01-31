Rite Aid set to close 35 locations in Ohio. Is your local store on the list?

Rite Aid is set to close 35 stores throughout Ohio.

The list of Rite Aid stores either closed or slated to close continues to grow.

The drug store chain filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, citing slumping sales and opioid lawsuits, USA TODAY reported.

Rite Aid once had some 2,200 locations in 17 states. The number of stores that are either closed or are about to close amounts to about 10% of the chain's total locations. The chain traces its roots back to 1962 under the Thrif D Discount Center brand in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It became Rite Aid in 1968.

The list of the Ohio stores on the list is quite lengthy. Here's a look.

What Ohio Rite Aid stores are on the closure list?

Amherst, 100 S. Leavitt Road.

Beachwood, 28600 Chagrin Bvld.

Bellefontaine, 230 S. Main St.

Brookpark, 15149 Snow Road.

Broadview Heights, 8085 Broadview Road.

Brunswick, 3871 Center Road.

Bryan, 1221 W. High St.

Canton, 4332 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Canton, 3010 Whipple Ave. NW.

Chardon, 501 Water St.

Cleveland, 11702 Lorain Ave.

Dayton, 146 Woodman Dr.

Dayton, 1158 Wilmington Ave.

East Liverpool, 614 Bradshaw Ave.

Euclid, 475 E. 185th St.

Fairlawn, 2975 W. Market St.

Geneva, 633 S. Broadway.

Jefferson, 5 E. Ashtabula St.

Lorain, 2709 Broadway Ave.

Maple Heights, 21800 Libby Road.

Massillon, 3129 Lincoln Way East.

Middlefield, 15596 W. High St.

Mount Gilead, 510 W. Marion Road.

New Carlisle, 120 S. Main St.

North Canton, 7800 Cleveland Ave. NW.

North Olmstead, 29000 Lorain Road.

Springfield, 401 W. North St.

Sylvania, 5890 Monroe St.

Toledo, 5033 Suder Ave.

Toledo, 3911 Secor Road.

Warren, 2154 Elm Road NE.

Willowick, 30500 Lakeshore Blvd.

Willoughby, 36212 Euclid Ave.

Youngstown, 2701 Market St.

Youngstown, 2800 Mahoning Ave.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Rite Aid set to close 35 Ohio stores. Here's where