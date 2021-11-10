Rittenhouse breaks down on the witness stand

Kyle Rittenhouse cried as he delivered testimony on Wednesday in the trial in which he is accused of killing two men and wounding another in 2020 during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

Video Transcript

- And did you get back? Were you able to go in a northerly direction?

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I wasn't.

- Describe what happened.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I-- once I take that step back, I look over my shoulder. And Mr. Rosenbaum-- Mr. Rosenbaum was now running from my right side.

Um, and I was cornered from-- in front of me with Mr. Ziminski. And there were-- [GASPS] [SOBS]

There were people right there. [SOBS]

- Take a deep breath, pal.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: [SOBS] Then what I-- [GASPS] That's when I run-- [SOBS] [GASPS]

- We're gonna just take a-- it's time for our break anyway. You can just relax for a minute, sir.

We're going to take a break, about 10 minutes. And please don't talk about the case during the break, read, watch, or listen to any account of the trial.