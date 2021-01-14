Rittenhouse flashed white power signs while out with Proud Boys at bar

The 18-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin is out of cstody after posting a $2 million bond

Kyle Rittenhouse has been spotted out at a bar after posting a $2 million dollar bond.

theGrio reported the 18-year-old accused murderer enjoyed a night out at a bar, Pudgy’s Pub, with his parents, wearing a t-shirt with the phrase, “Free as F***.” According to the report, although he is not 21-years-old he was allowed to drink a beer in the presence of his parents under Wisconsin law.

“Kyle Rittenhouse sure is living the free life! Let this sink in….” wrote a Facebook user who was at the bar when the photo was taken according to theGrio.

More details have been released about his celebratory night on the town. According to the Washington Post, while at the bar, Rittenhouse not only indulged in multiple beers, he also took pictures with Proud Boys, and flashed the “white power,” hand signal. The news outlet reported the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to prohibit Rittenhouse from all of the aforementioned activities.

“The defendant’s continued association with members of a group that prides itself on violence, and the use of their symbols, raises the significant possibility of future harm,” prosecutors said in a motion according to the Post. “In these photographs, the defendant and the other adult males flashed the ‘OK’ sign, which has been co-opted as a sign of ‘white power’ by known white supremacist groups.”

The Post detailed how Rittenhouse and his mother within 90 minutes of his release. The $2 million bond was posted from fundraised money. The teenager received support from groups such as the Proud Boys after he shot and killed protestors in Wisconsin with a gun purchased using stimulus funds.

According to the report, prosecutors said several adults welcomed him to the bar and “loudly serenaded” the suspect with the song “Proud of Your Boy,” originally written for Aladdin, which has been claimed as an anthem by the Proud Boys.

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August. (Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)

theGrio reported Rittenhouse was arrested and charged after fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest organized on Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI. The charges include intentional homicide, reckless endangerment, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse formally entered a not guilty plea on all charges.

According to the Washington Post, a website selling merchandise on the teenager’s behalf helped to contribute to the bail fund. Items for sale include t-shirts, hoodies, and hats that read “Free Kyle” and a slogan, “Self-defense is a right, not a privilege.” John Pierce, a lawyer for Rittenhouse claimed the website is not affiliated with any outside organizations and ran by Rittenhouse’s family. Pierce is not on the criminal defense team.

We have to do anything and everything to ensure that he gets the best possible defense, and that is expensive,” he said according to the outlet. “We need to raise as much as we can. So we’re taking any and all measures to raise money.”

Blake recently recalled the violent shooting that led to the landmark protesting during an interview with Good Morning America. theGrio reported the 29-year-old shared his words to his children during the near-fatal moment.

“All I remember at that point was kinda leanin’ back, lookin’ at my boys,” Blake remembered according to the report. “I said, ‘Daddy loves you no matter what.’ It was the last thing I said to them at that point.”

