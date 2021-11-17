Rittenhouse Jury Asks to Review Video Evidence From BLM Protest

(Bloomberg) -- The Wisconsin jury weighing the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse asked the judge if they could review video evidence from the chaotic Black Lives Matter protest where the teenager shot three men last year, killing two of them.

The panel, deliberating for a second day in Kenosha, asked Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday for permission to watch the footage.

Among the video evidence in the case is drone footage that allegedly showed Rittenhouse aiming his AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon at someone who wasn’t threatening him at the August 2020 protest, potentially undermining his claim that he wielded his gun only in self-defense.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer has argued that still images from the footage are too grainy and don’t show what the state claims. The defense also says the introduction of the drone video justifies a mistrial, because prosecutors allegedly gave the defense a lower-resolution version of the video than was shown to the jury at trial.

Kenneth Gray, a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven and a former FBI special agent, said in an interview that the footage is a “crucial” piece of evidence in the case.

“The last-minute introduction of the drone video and the raising of the question of provocation may completely invalidate the defense’s use of self-defense,” he said, characterizing the evidence as “grainy still photos showing what the prosecution claimed was a photo of Rittenhouse aiming his weapon at an individual nearby prior to any attack.”

