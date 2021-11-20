Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot
Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. (Nov. 20)
Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. (Nov. 20)
Friday night stayed mostly quiet in Los Angeles, but street protests erupted into violence in several cities across the US, most prominently in New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. The night protests were in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the day. More protests are expected today and Sunday. On […]
Fans of The Wendy Williams Show have remained loyal, as despite the host’s absence while she deals with health issues, the show has continued to perform well in the ratings. According to The Wrap, for the week ending Nov. 7, episodes with guest host Sherri Shepherd had a 0.9 rating.
Charges were filed Thursday against Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style weapon.
Around 150 protesters started small fires in Oregon's capital but were quickly dispersed, according to an eyewitness, who said no tear gas or rubber bullets were fired.Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.The divisive trial and decision re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self-defense in the United States. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun-rights supporters.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections.
J.D. Power announced its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value awards Thursday, with Honda and Hyundai topping the charts at three models apiece in the industry-standard study that projects resale value three years from the original purchase date – a key metric in calculating lease costs and projecting new-car depreciation. Award winners included several enthusiast-friendly options, including the BMW 2 Series, Dodge Charger, Subaru WRX, Mercedes-AMG GT and Toyota Tacoma.
Will Swinney, son of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, gets first career start on Senior Day
Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest. Riot police used a water cannon in an attempt to drive hundreds of rioters from a central street in the port city.
Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Patriots and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final [more]
From Bella's layered looks to Edward's short sleeves, here's what characters from the supernatural franchise wore in their first and last scenes.
This incredible Shelby GT500 Mustang is a sight to behold with over 1000 horsepower and tons of awesome looks.
Watford put Manchester United to the sword in a shocking rout at Vicarage Road behind goals from Josh King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis.
Ollie the puppy survived for eight weeks after he was attacked and underwent three surgeries, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Screams and cheers were heard outside the courtroom as a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, yielding mixed reactions from victims' families and Second Amendment advocates.
Refresh for updates… The Hollywood and media industries were quick to react to the Not Guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case today, with many expressing both outrage and a lack of surprise. “Watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff […]
"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the president, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician wrote in his summary. O'Connor said the colonoscopy found a polyp that appeared to be benign and was easily removed. "The president has never had colon cancer."
The Sheriff's Office declared the protest in Portland, Oregon, to be a riot after protesters smashed windows and threw objects at police officers.
After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges in the shootings of three protesters, two fatally, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, Chicago's mayor urged people to protest peacefully as demonstrations started up in that city and elsewhere in the U.S.
Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path. ... States determining that people can just ...
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.