Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot

Around 150 protesters started small fires in Oregon's capital but were quickly dispersed, according to an eyewitness, who said no tear gas or rubber bullets were fired.Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.The divisive trial and decision re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self-defense in the United States. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun-rights supporters.