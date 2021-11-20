Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.

“This is one of the last things Biden wants to be engaging in at this moment as he tries to finish up the big Build Back Better bill and get that across the finish line through the Senate,” said Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. “Race and Kyle Rittenhouse is not the space where he wants or needs to be going deep right now.”

The acquittal of Rittenhouse has touched off new conversations about racial justice, vigilantism and policing in America. The Illinois teen was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle when he traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 to provide security at a car lot during protests over the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer.

He would end up fatally shooting two men and maiming a third. Rittenhouse and his lawyers successfully argued that he had acted in self-defense during a confrontation in which he feared for his life.

The verdict in the case comes at a moment when Biden is trying to keep fellow Democrats focused on passing his massive social services and climate bill and hoping to turn the tide with Americans who have soured on his performance as president.

The president responded carefully following Friday's verdict, expressing respect for the jury’s decision. He later added in a written statement that, like many Americans, he was “angry and concerned” with the jury acquittal of Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, Republicans, who had success in this month’s Virginia election in part by accusing Democrats of promoting critical race theory in public schools, are embracing 18-year-old Rittenhouse as their newest hero in America’s culture wars.

GOP Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida have said they’d like to hire him as an intern, with Gosar suggesting they arm wrestle for the honor.

Former President Donald Trump was quick to stand with Rittenhouse following the verdict. He called the teen “brave” for testifying in his own defense and accused the left of trying “to fan hatred” with its treatment of Rittenhouse.

Trump has spent much of his post-presidency stoking divisions with his frontal criticism of Biden and of any Republican who has not marched in lockstep with his views. And most Republicans, either through silence or direct endorsement, have followed his lead.

In the aftermath of the acquittal, Republicans have highlighted a tweet by Biden during his winning 2020 presidential campaign in which he appeared to suggest that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

The tweet, from September 2020, excoriated Trump for failing “to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage” the previous night and included a video that contained a still image of Rittenhouse from the night of the Kenosha shooting and footage of torch-bearing white supremacists at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel are among party officials who have called on Biden to apologize.

“He smeared a teenager to score political points and spread lies about this case,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “What Biden did was dangerous and inflammatory.”

Asked by a reporter soon after the verdict if he stood by his campaign social media posting, Biden responded that “I stand by what the jury has concluded.”

Borick, the Muhlenberg College pollster, said the results of this month’s elections in Virginia show that driving at cultural issues — including race and transgender rights — could be a good strategy for Republicans trying to energize a segment of the electorate that was passionate about Trump but less enthusiastic about the rest of the GOP. But Borick warned that the GOP’s fulsome embrace of Rittenhouse wasn’t without risk.

“I don’t know if it’s a great place to be if you’re trying, come the midterms, to reach suburban voters and educated voters who might not fault the decision to acquit Rittenhouse because of the circumstances but are far from comfortable holding him up as a hero,” Borick said.

Even before the verdict, Biden had been facing increased pressure from some Democrats over the lack of progress on passing voting rights and police reform legislation.

Last month, a day after Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill for the second time this year, Biden acknowledged that the process of governing could be “frustrating and sometimes dispiriting” but urged supporters to “keep the faith.”

At the same, civil rights leaders have expressed frustration that Biden has not used the power of the bully pulpit more to push for a broad police reform bill named after George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man whose killing last year by police touched off protests around the U.S.

Speaking at an event earlier this week where he signed into law a trio of bills to increase aid to police, Biden only made passing mention of the George Floyd act, asking legislators from both parties to work together to make it law.

“That’s next,” Biden said.

___

Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eye Opener: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all 5 charges

    A 12-person jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide and other charges. Also, President Biden's nearly $2 trillion social spending plan has cleared the House. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Amber Ruffin Gets Emotional Over Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict on ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’

    Amber Ruffin delivered an emotional statement about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict at the start of Friday’s episode of “The Amber Ruffin Show.” The host of the Peacock talk-variety show was on the verge of tears as she addressed the shocking acquittal of the Kentucky teenager who killed two men and shot another with a rifle […]

  • 'It was a tough case': A divided country views the Rittenhouse verdict through very different lenses

    From the very beginning, there was no way to untangle the swirl of political and social issues surrounding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

  • US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

    People protest after Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.

  • What can the US Department of Justice do about Rittenhouse? Unfortunately, not much.

    If we are honest. None of us are really surprised. The Rittenhouse trial fix was in from the moment the […] The post What can the US Department of Justice do about Rittenhouse? Unfortunately, not much. appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Joe Biden On Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: “We Must Acknowledge That The Jury Has Spoken”

    Joe Biden reacted to jury’s verdict to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse by telling reporters that it showed that “the system works,” and the White House later issued a more complete statement from the president calling for calm. “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that […]

  • Biden calls for calm but says Rittenhouse 'not guilty' verdict leaves him 'angry and concerned'

    President Biden called on Americans to protest “peacefully” and follow the law following the jury's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

  • The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Exposes America's Divide Over Who Gets to Carry a Gun

    Legally, the verdict is good news for Kyle Rittenhouse, experts say. But what it says culturally is dangerous for racialized violence.

  • Protesters rally in New York after Rittenhouse verdict

    Protesters gathered outside Barclays Center in New York City on Friday night in one of a number of protests around the country over Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for shooting two protesters and maiming a third in Wisconsin. (Nov. 19)

  • Protesters corner Portland police into garage

    Around 150 protesters started small fires in Oregon's capital but were quickly dispersed, according to an eyewitness, who said no tear gas or rubber bullets were fired.Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on all charges: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.The divisive trial and decision re-ignited fierce debate about gun rights and the boundaries of self-defense in the United States. The verdict was greeted with outrage by many on the political left and celebrated by gun-rights supporters.

  • Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot

    Portland police Friday night declared as a riot a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin. (Nov. 20)

  • Reaction to Rittenhouse acquittal

    Reaction is extreme on both sides of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

  • How Much Does Biden's Spending Bill Actually Cost?

    House Democrats passed a large bill Friday that aims to curb climate change, fight poverty and invest in children, workers and families. How large? Probably about $2.2 trillion. But there’s a wide range of other estimates for the price tag, reflecting the difficulties in pinning a true “score” to a plan that has changed a lot over the past weeks and months. Lawmakers, along with budget experts, haven’t settled on a headline number for the bill, which is now headed to the Senate after a Friday mo

  • White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

    In June, three Florida prison guards who boasted of being white supremacists beat, pepper sprayed and used a stun gun on an inmate who screamed “I can’t breathe!” at a prison near the Alabama border, according to a fellow inmate who reported it to the state. The next day, the officers at Jackson Correctional Institution did it again to another inmate, the report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections’ Office of Inspector General stated. It’s the type of specific information that would have made it easier for officials to determine if the reports were legitimate.

  • Steve Smith, Penn State and NFL 'Superman,' dies after long ALS battle

    A captain of the 1986 national title team died of Lou Gehrig's disease Saturday, just before his Nittany Lions played Rutgers on Senior Day.

  • It Took a ‘Magic Minute’ but the House Gifts Biden Huge Win

    REUTERSIt took 10 months, 16 days, and an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy but House Democrats finally passed their $1.75 trillion social welfare spending bill Friday morning.By a vote of 220-213, Democrats passed the bill with just one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposition to the “Build Back Better” legislation: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.It was a victory on multiple levels for Democrats, most notably on a policy note. The bill would provide $550 billion for

  • MLB rumors: Starling Marte drawing Giants free agency interest

    Marte reportedly is a hot commodity on the free-agent market.

  • Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

    Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph.

  • TCU football vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, radio, prediction

    Here’s how we see TCU faring in its game against Kansas on Saturday.

  • Opinion: From Kenosha riots to Kyle Rittenhouse trial, biased media coverage makes everyone angrier

    George Washington law professor: Judging from the coverage, a conviction seemed inescapable. Fortunately, the jurors watched the trial instead.