Rittenhouse verdict shows limitations of legal system

When I heard the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse court case of the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, I had to remember that the verdict of “not guilty” is a legal verdict in this case of self-defense. My good friend Jim Maddock, a former Kitsap County Superior Court Judge who is no longer with us, told me years ago that a “not guilty” verdict is only a legal verdict and is not a pronouncement of innocence.

Kyle Rittenhouse may be able to walk free from legal punishment, but he in no way is innocent. A 17-year-old boy showing up at a demonstration with an assault rifle is not an innocent person. When he feels threatened he is not innocent with an assault rifle. And he most certainly is not a hero.

Our legal system is flawed when it limits the way a jury must understand a self-defense plea in the way that was done in this case.

Douglas McLemore, Bremerton

