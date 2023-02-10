Rittman leaders address future, express optimism amid costly income tax blunder

Rittman City Manager Bobbie Beshara talks about state of the city at a Thursday gathering of business and community leaders.

RITTMAN − The future is bright despite immediate financial troubles following the 15-year income tax error discovered last year, Rittman City Manager Bobbie Beshara told guests at the annual State of the City address.

Dozens of business and city leaders gathered Thursday night at White Timbers Winery to hear Beshara and the mayor talk about the city that straddles the border of Wayne and Medina counties.

"As we continue to work out how the loss of income tax will affect our city, we also are very aware of how we need to continue serving our community as best we can with limited resources," she said. "I am confident we will prevail."

Despite the current problems, Beshara said 2022 was full of achievements and progress, and promised 2023 will be the same.

Addressing the Rittman income tax

Rittman Mayor William Robertson talks about the income tax error that had the city mistakenly operating at a 1.5% rate for 15 years. A 0.5% income tax increase will be on the May ballot as Rittman asks voters to make the 1.5% rate permanent.

Beshara and Mayor William Robertson had no qualms addressing the elephant in the room.

Ever since the city discovered that it overcharged the income tax by 0.5% for a decade and a half, officials have been researching an action plan. That includes measures the city has already taken like informing the regional taxing agency of the proper income tax rate for 2022.

A 0.5% income tax increase will be on the May 2 ballot, asking voters to make the 1.5% rate permanent. The city has mistakenly operated at this rate since at least 1977.

Rittman has a 1% tax credit for residents working in another city, Robertson said. Depending on the city's financial future, he said, City Council "may be forced to deal with reducing that credit."

A slew of Rittman city projects

Rittman City Manager Bobbie Beshara talks about city finances in light of the 15-year income tax error discovered last year during a Thursday evening state of the city gathering.

Addressing the city's aging infrastructure has been one of the administration's top priorities, Beshara said.

Among the projects cited: Road resurfacing using American Rescue Plan funds and nearly $1.26 million in funds from the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, repair work to city roofs and new purchases like a small excavator.

The future holds just as many plans, including the addition of a Rittman splash pad using ARPA funds and a grant from State Rep. Kristina Roegner's office, Beshara said.

A $2.6 million capital grant will be used to rebuild the main transmission waterline running from the Rittman water plant to the booster station near the cemetery, she said. Built in 1979, the 15,000-foot waterline will cost nearly $4.23 million.

Other major projects starting in 2023 include the waste water treatment plant's first rehabilitation phase using Environmental Protection Agency loans and the cemetery expansion.

At the end of 2023, Beshara said, city administrative offices will move to the Rittman Public Library on West Ohio Avenue.

"We are excited to make this move as the Wayne Public Library builds a beautiful new library on Main Street," she said.

Looking to the future

Among Roberston's top priorities is the economic and educational development of Rittman. This includes finding a company to move into nearly 100 acres that once housed a paperboard plant and the nearby preserve.

He championed the Boys and Girls Club at Rittman Elementary School and OHuddle, which provides mentorship and outdoor activities to Rittman students.

"OHuddle is also in desperate need of our financial and volunteer support," he said. "Volunteers are needed to serve as mentors ... during the school day."

From the Hydroponics lab at Rittman High School to the Nature Preserve and the Morton Salt Environmental Education Lab, there are increasing environmental opportunities for kids, Roberston said.

In the more distant future, he hopes to see the former B&O railroad depot on South Main Street restored to become a museum or learning center.

Rittman residents receive awards for community work

Multiple awards were presented, including two to honor residents who went out of their way to serve the community.

The Ruth Ann Legacy Award went to Doug Stuart for his volunteer service and work in public schools.

The Rittman Citizen of the Year Award went to Betty Winchell for helping organize nearly 50 years of Community Christmas Baskets.

