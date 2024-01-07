‘Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels’ opens first Ohio location in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A new luxury resort just for dogs held its grand opening in North Olmsted Saturday.

K9 Resorts, which calls itself the “Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels,” invited people and four-foots from the community to tour the 6,000 square foot indoor/outdoor facility.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

The new resort comes with high-end amenities, including hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, beautiful chandeliers and cage-free accommodations. This is the first K9 Resorts location in Ohio.

You can find out more about the business, located on Lorain Road not far from Great Northern Mall, right here.

