Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay.

The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers.

The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands.

Ultra-luxury cruise travelers who have been eagerly awaiting the delayed debut of Ritz-Carlton's first cruise ship can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The luxury hospitality company's first cruise ship is finally setting sail on October 15 after years of delay amid COVID-19 and reports that the project ran $55 million over budget ...

… officially bringing the Ritz-Carlton brand's promise of luxury to life at sea.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Evrima will begin its time at sea with a seven-day sailing from Spain to France.

And it now has a list of itineraries from 2022 into November 2024 with ports of calls in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central America, and South America …

… including sailings from Barbados to St. Maarten, Panama to Costa Rica, Spain to Italy, and several round trips in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

No two sailings will be the same, according to the new cruise brand, and all will range from four to 13 nights.

The 623-foot cruise ship — or "yacht" as Ritz-Carlton likes to describe the Evrima — will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers.

It's significantly smaller than the mega cruise liners heavy hitters like Royal Caribbean have recently built.

The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

But its smaller size will allow it to access more ports of call in destinations like Greece and France, according to the Ritz-Carlton.

And it's not like the smaller ship will be lacking in amenities.

The Evrima will still have the typical cruise ship services and facilities like a spa with a sauna, infinity and whirlpools, a gym with personal trainers …

… and a list of dining venues like the "S.E.A" designed by the chef behind the Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg's three Michelin-starred restaurant.

The Ritz-Carlton is known for its luxury and guest pampering, and this ship will be no different.

From the cold towels offered to guests the moment they step aboard the ship …

… to the water misting on the pool deck …

… to the marina that gives guests direct access to water toys while the ship is anchored …

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

… it's not hard to see how Ritz-Carlton's upscale brand is reflected in the Evrima.

The staterooms will be just as glamorous as Ritz-Carlton's traditional hotel rooms with options like a two-story penthouse and suites with private terraces.

And no matter the size, all of the staterooms will have terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and king beds.

But don't expect prices to be comparable to the $30–a-day cruise itineraries that have been popping up throughout 2022.

The least expensive sailing currently listed on the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's website is a five-night roundtrip sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in February 2023 starting at $4,600.

This fare then skyrockets to $15,100 for an 11-night sailing from Istanbul to Athens, although this price could increase depending on the suite.

The Evirma is just days away from setting sail, but it looks like the Ritz-Carlton has no intention of slowing down the growth of its cruise arm.

In March, it announced plans to build two more "superyacht" cruise ships: the Ilma and Luminara, which will sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

And it seems like travelers can't get enough of these expensive cruises: The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts," UBS analysts said in an October 11 note, a fortuitous sign for companies like Ritz-Carlton.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection seems to be a prime example of this: Its 2022 sailings only have a few availabilities left, the company told Insider in a statement.

And looking further ahead, its 2023 season is also "booking quite well at 60%" while its 2024 is already set to exceed expectations.

The Evirma's official debut comes shortly after Four Seasons announced its new cruise brand, Four Seasons Yachts.

Four Seasons

Source: Insider

